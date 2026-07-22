Interesting and Humour - page 3214

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Aleksey Levashov:
Why did you guys take squirrels so literally? That wasn't the point. You have to think bigger.

I agree, let's think bigger.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

I agree, let's think bigger.

squirrels kiddin' condadrates
[Deleted]  
 
[Deleted]  

$879 billion was invested in algorithmic trading systems in 2016.

http://www.vedomosti.ru/finance/articles/2016/08/04/651663-hedzh-fondi-ohotyatsya-programmistami-matematikami

 
mihailmischek:

$879 billion was invested in algorithmic trading systems in 2016.

http://www.vedomosti.ru/finance/articles/2016/08/04/651663-hedzh-fondi-ohotyatsya-programmistami-matematikami

The $879 billion inflow goes to hedge funds that use algorithmic trading to invest in stocks and other things. These funds get their ATS developments from freelancers for next to nothing, according to the article.
 
The road is calling!
Photo by Daniil Korzhonov



Good morning
 
Sergey Golubev:
The road is calling!
Photo by Daniel Korzhonov
Why post photos of landscapes without explaining where they are?
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
Why post pictures of landscapes without explaining where they are?
What's not clear here? The landscape is in the PHOTO! :)
 

Cats have the Olympics too


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