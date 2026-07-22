Interesting and Humour - page 3214
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Why did you guys take squirrels so literally? That wasn't the point. You have to think bigger.
I agree, let's think bigger.
I agree, let's think bigger.
$879 billion was invested in algorithmic trading systems in 2016.
http://www.vedomosti.ru/finance/articles/2016/08/04/651663-hedzh-fondi-ohotyatsya-programmistami-matematikami
$879 billion was invested in algorithmic trading systems in 2016.
http://www.vedomosti.ru/finance/articles/2016/08/04/651663-hedzh-fondi-ohotyatsya-programmistami-matematikami
Photo by Daniil Korzhonov
Good morning
The road is calling!
Photo by Daniel Korzhonov
Why post pictures of landscapes without explaining where they are?
Cats have the Olympics too