Interesting and Humour - page 1682
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A machine for cutting firewood
- "Nahfraim.
- Well, I don't know exactly, do I?
- Nachraim!
- Dad, I don't care why they asked. I thought you knew.
- I know! Nah-fuckin'-aim!
- You don't want to tell me. What a mystery! I'll look it up myself. И
I'll tell them, I'll ask them what the fuck they want, and I'll tell you.
- Fucking hell.
A student who studied German at school had to study English at university.
He translates the text, gets to the word "more" and falls into a stupor.
Then he gets to the word "moo" and stumbles.
Student, after thinking: "sea"? (though he knows it doesn't make sense)
Lecturer: "more".
Student: "ocean"?
Kettle
Teapot
Shame on you. This is the President of Russia elected by the people. Your ridiculous attempts to compare him to a teapot are an insult to voters.
Why does he have a cap on his head? What are you implying?
I'm informing you that I've sent a screenshot of this page directly to the administration.
started fighting tanks - interesting video on tank fighting.....
started fighting tanks - interesting video on tank fighting.....
Only without money boosting, it's hard to play after a while (
I would like to inform you that I have sent a screenshot of this page directly to the administration.
I like the choice of the addressee there:
The President of the Russian Federation.
Administration of the President of the Russian Federation.
If I choose the addressee President of Russian Federation, it will kind of lie directly on his desk?))
It is interesting that in the social position a pensioner of the FSB, a pensioner of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a pensioner of the MoD are distinguished from ordinary pensioners).