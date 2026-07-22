Interesting and Humour - page 1682

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How it works

A machine for cutting firewood

 
 
- Dad, my friends asked me what "nostrils" would be in Hebrew.
- "Nahfraim.
- Well, I don't know exactly, do I?
- Nachraim!
- Dad, I don't care why they asked. I thought you knew.
- I know! Nah-fuckin'-aim!
- You don't want to tell me. What a mystery! I'll look it up myself. И
I'll tell them, I'll ask them what the fuck they want, and I'll tell you.
 
Karlson:

- Fucking hell.


A student who studied German at school had to study English at university.

He translates the text, gets to the word "more" and falls into a stupor.

Then he gets to the word "moo" and stumbles.

Student, after thinking: "sea"? (though he knows it doesn't make sense)

Lecturer: "more".

Student: "ocean"?

 

Kettle



 
newdigital:

Teapot



Shame on you. This is the President of Russia elected by the people. Your ridiculous attempts to compare him to a teapot are an insult to voters.

Why does he have a cap on his head? What are you implying?

I'm informing you that I've sent a screenshot of this page directly to the administration.

 

started fighting tanks - interesting video on tank fighting.....


 
vspexp:

started fighting tanks - interesting video on tank fighting.....


I'm getting deeper into it, too (
 

Only without money boosting, it's hard to play after a while (

[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

I would like to inform you that I have sent a screenshot of this page directly to the administration.

I like the choice of the addressee there:

The President of the Russian Federation.

Administration of the President of the Russian Federation.

If I choose the addressee President of Russian Federation, it will kind of lie directly on his desk?))

It is interesting that in the social position a pensioner of the FSB, a pensioner of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a pensioner of the MoD are distinguished from ordinary pensioners).

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