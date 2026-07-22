Interesting and Humour - page 1924
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Forbes magazine :
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Once again, the state is being cynical and uncaring towards its own citizens. While ordinary Russians are borrowing money at 80% interest, the government gives a $2.5 billion loan to Cyprus, where the money of the main beneficiaries of the government lies, at 2.5% interest. Six months later, Russia forgives Cuba a debt of $29 billion, which would be enough to cover the entire arrears of the country's citizens on consumer loans.
Forbes magazine :
==========
Once again the state is being cynical and uncaring of its own citizens in this situation. While ordinary Russians are borrowing money at 80% per annum, the government is lending $2,5 bn to Cyprus, where the money of the main beneficiaries of this very state lies, at 2,5% per annum. Six months later, Russia forgives Cuba its $29 billion debt, which would be enough to cover all the country's citizens' overdue consumer loans.
And there's nothing to take from Cuba now, so it's just debt forgiveness out of desperation.
Otherwise, it's nothing new. Everybody knows everything and nobody is doing anything). Are we waiting for everything to go down the drain?
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http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=1168561
unusual dishes for the new year...
"Other animals from the Red Book may also find their way onto the festive table. Hedgehogs, which are considered a delicacy in the traditional cuisine of several regions, are treated by chefs with particular cruelty. The thing is that hunters bring them alive, curled up in a prickly ball. This is how they end up in pots of boiling water.
at least they'd strangle you before cooking... or with a hammer on the crotch...
although on the other hand... I'd stick some yogis alive in the oven - they're disgusting...
although on the other hand... I'd stick some yogis alive in an oven - they can be nasty.
Wait, wait... It's coming.
You'll get your nuts in a nutshell.
Why talk about bad things? Let's think about the good things - cats, for example, and how bad they feel in winter...
Why talk about bad things? Let's think about the good things - cats, for example, and how bad they feel in winter...
Mana mana
Geez, why?
The fond memories of childhood will now be associated with such horror.