Interesting and Humour - page 3019
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See above. I was talking about the ice palace in my town. We are no match for your village)).
In my experience with people I can say that those who need it find a way. Who does not need to constantly whine and complain about life. I remember when a friend decided to give a purebred puppy (he had long wanted a dog of this breed). The nearest breeder was 500 km away. We made the decision in the afternoon and went to the breeders at night. In the evening the next day we went back with the puppy. We needed a puppy and we got it in no time, despite the distance and all the inconveniences. So why do not complain about the high prices if you can not tear off **** and travel 100-500-1000 km to find what you want. - This is life advice to everyone who whines in the "smoking rooms" about how life is so bad and hard.
I highly doubt it was UR. On the initiative, yes, maybe. But they won't support it. imho.
Right. That's what happened. With the support of the UR. The rest is a mystery.
In my experience with people, if they need it, they find a way. Those who don't need it are always whining and complaining about life. I remember when we decided to give a friend a purebred puppy (he had long wanted a dog of that breed). The nearest breeder was 500 km away. We made the decision in the afternoon and went to the breeders at night. Next evening we went back with the puppy. We needed a puppy and we got it in no time, despite the distance and all the inconveniences. So why do not complain about the high prices if you can not tear off **** and travel 100-500-1000 km to find what you want. - This is life advice in general to everyone who is only whining in the "kitchen" about how life is so bad and hard.
So no one is whining about not being able to find what YOU want. You haven't read all the posts carefully. Or you haven't read them and are judging by snippets.
So no one is whining that you can't find what you want. You haven't read all the posts carefully. Or you haven't read them and are judging by snippets.
Macho!
Is that a compliment?
Drunk or something?
This is Vasiliy Sokolov. And what do you think? ))
Oh, yeah. Through a hurricane, 1000km away, for a purebred puppy. Not much of a feat, but there's something heroic about it.
Ahhhh. That's the one: