Interesting and Humour - page 2074

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-_-FART:

I took the offer, I was thinking, I didn't know.

I guess I don't understand.)

There's all kinds of people around here scattering their brains, and we're the ones who have to clean up.

You make a mess, you clean it up.

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

There's all kinds of people walking around, spreading their brains, and we have to clean it up.

You make a mess, you clean it up yourself

You don't have to clean it up, it'll wither and fall off on its own.
 
-_-FART:
You don't have to clean it up, it will dry out and fall off on its own.
So it smells...
[Deleted]  

All right, then try this meat:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2S5eBESwQzc#t=11

HD_mp4
HD_mp4
  • www.youtube.com
HD
 
-_-FART:

All right, then try this meat:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2S5eBESwQzc#t=11

It's perfect! Has anyone tried???????
 
[Deleted]  

Prototype augmented reality contact lenses

http://www.infuture.ru/article/10141

Прототип контактных линз с системой дополненной реальности iOptik будет представлен на CES
  • www.infuture.ru
На Международная выставка потребительской электроники (CES) на этой неделе компания Innovega, расположенная в Вашингтоне, продемонстрирует свой первый полностью функциональный прототип iOptik, системы дополненной реальности, которая отражается на проекционном индикаторе контактных линз. О планах Innovega стало известно еще в 2012 году...
[Deleted]  

Trump's mirrors, myth or reality?

http://youtu.be/udLvwmq8Na8

Зеркала Козырева - эксперименты в Сибири
Зеркала Козырева - эксперименты в Сибири
  • youtu.be
Видео феноменов в зеркалах Козырева. Подробнее: http://kartinamira.info/science/812-zerkala-kozyreva
 
 
titanhouse:
Handsome, especially the black one:)
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