Interesting and Humour - page 4640
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It's time to go crazy)
Well, if it's time)
By the way, this band is the inspiration for our "litle bigha"
Well, if it's time)
By the way, this group is the source of inspiration for our "litle bigha".
I wonder what source of inspiration our Elon Musk uses.
A little bit of youth...
Reminds me of early Reshetov with his neuro-library, RNN and other brain nonsense... :-)
Any idea where he's hiding now? :-)
A little bit of youth...
and a troubled youth
.
That's our reality :(
Reminds me of early Reshetov with his neuro-library, RNN and other brain nonsense... :-)
Any idea where he's hiding now? :-)
Gone to the next world already a few years ago.
He's been dead for a few years now.
I've heard that too, but it's all at the level of rumour. Are you sure about that, or is it also a rumour?