Interesting and Humour - page 4640

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onedollarusd:

It's time to go crazy)

Well, if it's time)


By the way, this band is the inspiration for our "litle bigha"

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Well, if it's time)


By the way, this group is the source of inspiration for our "litle bigha".

I wonder what source of inspiration our Elon Musk uses.

 

A little bit of youth...


 

Reminds me of early Reshetov with his neuro-library, RNN and other brain nonsense... :-)

Any idea where he's hiding now? :-)

Reshetov - earlier work

Yury Reshetov
Yury Reshetov
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Добавил тему Некоторые закономерности поведения будущей волатильности Топик для тех, кто торгует ванильными опционами.В аттаче архив небольшой статьи на эту тему (полный текст здесь не публикую, т.к. дублирование контента отрицательно отразится на SEO сайта), однако публикую пересказ выводов:Знак изменения будущей Добавил тему Теорема о...
 
Artyom Trishkin:

A little bit of youth...

and a troubled youth


 

.

 

That's our reality :(

medicines

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Reminds me of early Reshetov with his neuro-library, RNN and other brain nonsense... :-)

Any idea where he's hiding now? :-)

Gone to the next world already a few years ago.

 
Grigori.S.B:

He's been dead for a few years now.

I've heard that too, but it's all at the level of rumour. Are you sure about that, or is it also a rumour?

 
Hire a Chinese man sick with Coronovirus , sneeze at the entrance to Moscow, Okhotny Ryad house 1 , payment guaranteed.
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