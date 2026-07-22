Interesting and Humour - page 3278
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A surrealist painter. Liza Ray.
"Lisa Vladimirovna Ray is a member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, she graduated from Almaty State University, taught in the studio of the Union of Architects of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1994-97. Her paintings are in private collections both in Russia and abroad, in USA and Germany. She currently lives and works in Almaty, Kazakhstan."
Mihai Dascalu is a contemporary Romanian naivist artist.
Here's from youtube about him:
Даскалу Михай родился 1 мая 1960 года. В 1980-84 годах учился на Факультете геодезии в Бухаресте (Facultatea de Geodezie din Bucuresti). В 2000-2004 году учился в университете “Vasile Goldis” Western University (Universitatea de Vest “Vasile Goldis”) в городе Арад (Arad) и получил степень магистра права и государственного управления. Посещал бесплатные уроки рисования.
Впервые выставил свои работы в 1984 году в рамках коллективной выставки. Первая персональная выставка состоялась в 1992 году. С 1992 года выставляется за пределами Румынии – во Франции, Молдове, Италии, Португалии, Греции, США, Канаде, Израиле.
Rejected $8.25m in protest
Can we talk about economics? I wonder if there will ever be economists near the government, not just divers looking for the bottom, but economists looking for a way to surface. Maybe there are recipes for the recovery of the economy, but are there constraints like rocks dragging to the bottom? Who has an opinion?
Can we talk about economics? I wonder if there will ever be economists near the government, not just divers looking for the bottom, but economists looking for a way to resurface. Who has an opinion? Maybe the recipes for the recovery of the economy are known, but there are some restraints, like stones dragging to the bottom?
They won't. Let's talk about good things, today is apple salvation, let's celebrate the Polish apples.
Can we talk about economics? I wonder if there will ever be economists near the government, not only divers looking for the bottom, but economists looking for a way to resurface. Maybe there are recipes for the recovery of the economy, but are there constraints like rocks dragging to the bottom? Who has an opinion?
Can we talk about economics? I wonder if there will ever be economists near the government, not only divers looking for the bottom, but also economists looking for a way to resurface. Maybe there are recipes for the recovery of the economy, but are there constraints like rocks dragging to the bottom? Who has an opinion?
Do you think that in order to get the economy out of the crisis you need some sacred knowledge which only a few people have?
No.
Everyone in government knows what to do and how to do it.
They won't. Let's talk about good things, it's apple salvation today, remember the Polish apples.
Do you think that the way out of the crisis requires some kind of sacred knowledge that only a few people have?
No.
Everyone in government knows what to do and how to do it.