Interesting and Humour - page 1887
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If there are ordinary tests there, it's no big deal.
The results allow the robot to study at 403 out of 579 private universities, the paper said, according to eizvestia.com.
During the exam, scientists decided to test the robot's ability to recognize languages and read tests. As a result, "Torobo-kun" received low scores in English and Japanese, as it requires deep knowledge to understand texts.
However, the robot received high marks in subjects such as Japanese history, world history and mathematics.
A member of the examination board told the newspaper that the robot has great ability, which would allow it to enter a medium-sized or lower-secondary university.
"Torobo-kun was created by engineers from the National Institute of Informatics in collaboration with a number of companies. It can recognise words and solve complex logical problems, the publication notes.
Scientists are pushing for the robot to take the entrance exam to Tokyo University, one of the country's most prestigious universities, in 2021.
Japan's Torobo-kun robot has passed standardized entrance exams allowing it to study at 70% of the country's private universities, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported Thursday.
The results allow the robot to study at 403 out of 579 private universities, the paper said, according to eizvestia.com.
During the exam, scientists decided to test the robot's ability to recognize languages and read tests. As a result, "Torobo-kun" received low scores in English and Japanese, as it requires deep knowledge to understand texts.
However, the robot received high marks in subjects such as Japanese history, world history and mathematics.
A member of the examination board told the newspaper that the robot has great ability, which would allow it to enter a medium-sized or lower-secondary university.
"Torobo-kun was created by engineers from the National Institute of Informatics in collaboration with a number of companies. It can recognise words and solve complex logical problems, the publication notes.
Scientists are pushing for the robot to take the entrance exam to Tokyo University, one of the country's most prestigious universities, in 2021.
In 1989, wealthy businessman William Sokolin made what he thought was a great investment: he bought a bottle of 1787 Chateau Margaux,
owned by Thomas Jefferson himself for $519,750. He decided to show off his vintage purchase at a reception, but accidentally broke the fragile bottle,
by slamming it against the metal serving table. The precious contents ended up on the floor in an instant.
Gea