Interesting and Humour - page 1494

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MetaDriver:

that's it. stuck......

-------------------------

they say it's better from the bone.
and i went to peter's yesterday.
and I wasn't disappointed.
♪ closer to the underground ♪

--

♪ bought a new lipstick ♪
♪ with a wonderful meat smell ♪
♪ and everyone who understands meat ♪
♪ want to kiss me ♪

--

♪ goodbye, unwashed Russia ♪
♪ I can't wash you ♪
♪ there's a man with a bottle of Fae ♪
♪ maybe he'll get his revenge ♪

--

The poet sat in his flat
Then he sat in the tram
then sat on a wet rock
♪ now he's lying at the bottom of the water ♪

This is crazy, I've been sitting there for five minutes and I can't get out of it.
 


 
Mathemat:
This is crazy, I've been in and out of here for five minutes.

Over here. Second day.

--

Why do you need all these women
michael said with annoyance.
suddenly he stroked the cola on the back.
You can't run away from fate

--

Ah, Sasha and little Dantes.
Don't play war with him.
He's from a bad family and he might
♪ hurt you with something ♪

--

afraid of spiders gennady
tatiana get knocked up egor
he's very scared of faggots
and spiders and getting knocked up.

 
 

He who is not with us is against us! (с) :)

 

Mischek:

Solution


Come on dude, press on, now let's talk about Lomonosov, he's Russian too.
 
Integer:
Come on dude, press on, let's talk about Lomonosov, he's Russian too.
Come on, you're pouring it on, Lomonosov is German.
 
Mischek:
Come on, Lomonosov is a German.
Oleg didn't buy a Metz jumper
or Derlan trousers
in spite of the Derlanders, who are narrow-minded
and hunchbacked dark-skinned men
 karim-abdul, 01.09.2009
 
 
MetaDriver:
Oleg didn't buy a Metz jumper
or derlan trousers
in spite of the Derlanders narrow-eyed
and hunchbacked swarthy men
 karim-abdul, 01.09.2009
You got hooked on it hard.)
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