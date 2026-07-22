Interesting and Humour - page 1494
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that's it. stuck......
-------------------------
they say it's better from the bone.
and i went to peter's yesterday.
and I wasn't disappointed.
♪ closer to the underground ♪
--
♪ bought a new lipstick ♪
♪ with a wonderful meat smell ♪
♪ and everyone who understands meat ♪
♪ want to kiss me ♪
--
♪ goodbye, unwashed Russia ♪
♪ I can't wash you ♪
♪ there's a man with a bottle of Fae ♪
♪ maybe he'll get his revenge ♪
--
The poet sat in his flat
Then he sat in the tram
then sat on a wet rock
♪ now he's lying at the bottom of the water ♪
This is crazy, I've been in and out of here for five minutes.
Over here. Second day.
--
Why do you need all these women
michael said with annoyance.
suddenly he stroked the cola on the back.
You can't run away from fate
--
Ah, Sasha and little Dantes.
Don't play war with him.
He's from a bad family and he might
♪ hurt you with something ♪
--
afraid of spiders gennady
tatiana get knocked up egor
he's very scared of faggots
and spiders and getting knocked up.
He who is not with us is against us! (с) :)
Mischek:
Solution
Come on dude, press on, let's talk about Lomonosov, he's Russian too.
Come on, Lomonosov is a German.
or Derlan trousers
in spite of the Derlanders, who are narrow-minded
and hunchbacked dark-skinned men
karim-abdul, 01.09.2009
Oleg didn't buy a Metz jumper
or derlan trousers
in spite of the Derlanders narrow-eyed
and hunchbacked swarthy men
karim-abdul, 01.09.2009