Interesting and Humour - page 217
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In principle, if it's not against the rules, then why not, sure!
You can even create a topic that something is about to happen somewhere.
Then we'll figure out what to do.
Don't look for the black cat that isn't there
That's what I'm saying.
When it happens, we'll figure out what to do then.
what if it's too late? ))
better late than never :)
As they say, a dog barks and a caravan follows.
They've finally got it together.
http://car4g.ru/#index
Nothing gets in the way of seeing like a point of view.
something like this -
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or you can go like this, /1 min/
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