Interesting and Humour - page 217

New comment
 
sergeev:

In principle, if it's not against the rules, then why not, sure!

You can even create a topic that something is about to happen somewhere.

Then we'll figure out what to do.


Don't look for a black cat that doesn't exist.
 
Mischek:
Don't look for the black cat that isn't there

That's what I'm saying.

 
sergeev:


When it happens, we'll figure out what to do then.


What if it's too late? ))
 
Mischek:
what if it's too late? ))

better late than never :)

As they say, a dog barks and a caravan follows.

 

 
 

They've finally got it together.

http://car4g.ru/#index

 
 
Judging by the weather, the effigy of the Shrovetide has survived and begun its revenge.


Nothing gets in the way of seeing like a point of view.
 

something like this -

" target="_blank">

or you can go like this, /1 min/

" target="_blank">

1...210211212213214215216217218219220221222223224...4979
New comment