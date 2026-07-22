Interesting and Humour - page 3239
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't give a damn about your reverence. Of course I'll be banned. ) But that doesn't make you any smarter.
You... I thought I was talking to a decent intelligent man - too bad, I was quickly disappointed. Another direct insult.
Oh, please don't. Dmitry is honest and very decent. Once upon a time, some computer science teacher miraculously wandered onto the forum. He asked for money to give him the code of a program written on a muzzle as a sample on the subject he teaches.
Dima immediately posted it for free. But the teacher turned out to be a decent guy, too, and tried to pay him back. It was pleasant to watch.
Not that, you Bolkonsky. An example of the filthiest competition of local service.
:-))) honesty... decency, my God, there is laughter in the studio...
You really come from a bygone era, with beliefs that allow the reality of a "fair" society built on the ability of each according to his needs? A communist?
Yes, a scoundrel who works for money is normal for true western liberal values.
There are altruists too, they are no strangers to these impulses and sometimes are quite selfless impulses, to create something and give it away for free.
But I understand perfectly well that any such impulse of this kind sooner or later actually monetized in one way or another!
Carrot-tops, or podgruppers?
Grilled oysters
1. Live oysters 16-20
2. Garlic 2 cloves
3. 3 tablespoons olive oil
4. 1 teaspoon lemon juice
5. Chilli pepper 0.5 teaspoon.
6. Common salt1/4 teaspoon.
7. Freshly ground black pepper to taste
8. Fresh parsley greens1 tablespoon
Oh you... I thought I was talking to a decent intelligent person - pity, disappointment came very quickly!
Grilled oysters
1. Live oysters 16-20 pieces...
Of course I'll get banned . )
Bath culture.
Actually, I really don't want to get banned, well, first of all, the thread would be deprived of any kind of discussion. Agree to be really boring.
The bathing itself certainly clears the mind, the waste goes out, the brain gets new impulses, there even comes peace of mind.
Then between D and E half a tone, between A and B also half a tone. Same on the other side.
That's what I'm talking about. The designations could have been in a different sequence.
For example, also like this (added second option - green line):
//---
The point is that it could just as well have been six notes. This would not affect the frequencies of the elements of the chorus in any way.
In the example below there are 6 basic and 6 derivatives (#):
//---
You can find a description of the octave system here: Octave System >>> There is a table of frequencies from the sub-octave to the sixth octave and a formula that can be used to calculate the frequency by the step number.
Experimentally I found frequency ratio of each step (previous frequency * 1.05946265), orienting on La-note of the first octave (440 Hz):
//---
Archive with Excel book can be downloaded below.
//---
So the only answer for myself so far is:
"The question is, why is there a whole tone between some basic notes (through one on the guitar) and some through half a tone (side by side on the guitar)?"
I can only see that it's much easier to navigate on the keys and fingerboard with such notations. You can see where the next octave starts. In other words, all 'C' notes in each octave have three derivatives of the preceding octave in front of them, and two derivatives of the current octave after them. The note E without a derivative is a kind of separator or marker within the octave. There are two derivatives after the note Do, and three derivatives after the note Mi.
//---
When playing quickly, this system of notation helps a lot in navigating around the instrument. It is difficult to imagine how a musician could orientate himself if each note had a derivative (see figure below). Then perhaps the keys would have to be made of more than two colours. But then the eyes would be very much a ripple. ))