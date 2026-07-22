Interesting and Humour - page 3440

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ingensi:

Good morning, Vladimir!

Where are the residents of this beautiful snowy city?

If it wasn't at home I'd think it was a cemetery. :)
 
Alexey Viktorov:
If it wasn't at home, I'd think it was a cemetery. :)

You say the same thing, Alexei - a cemetery...

Maybe it's Saturday and all the residents are at the baths-

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Another fake (imitation) .............) like the plastic imitation of aluminum, like Toyota imitation of Lexus and interior imitation of wood, like dick imitation of wasabi, like Kazakh imitation of Japanese, so now they decided to predict the future by photo) one continuous Japanese imitation!

Lexus is Toyota.
 

Do you know what comes up when you want to type "if" but forgot to switch the layout from Russian? Here's the thing:

ша
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Do you know what comes up when you want to type "if" but forgot to switch the layout from Russian? Here's the thing:

ша


how funny.

you didn't type pound in the russian layout.

 

 
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

How funny.

You didn't type pound in the russian layout.

I did :)
[Deleted]  
Alexandr Saprykin:

Lexus is Toyota, that's what it is.

At the sushi bar:
- Salmon rolls, please, and instead of wasabi, Chilean horseradish.
- So it's horseradish instead of wasabi... Did I get that right?

so is Toyota, for crying out loud - seller's packaging for the buyer.

 
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