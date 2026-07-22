Interesting and Humour - page 4324

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Alexandr Saprykin:

I don't listen to any Egors at all. Am I crazier?

Perhaps Artem meant Igor )

 
Roman Starostin:

Maybe Artem meant Igor.)

Where is Igor?)

No Igor

 

somewhere far, far away...


 
Denis Sartakov:

somewhere far, far away...


Has it been legalised yet?

Now I see why Trump is talking nonsense.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Has it been legalised yet?

Now I see why Trump is talking nonsense.

We only got high for a week, we ran out of marijuana.

we signed a supply contract with ukraine, now we'll get rich,

we'll be giving out loans ourselves!

 
Roman Starostin:

Perhaps Artem meant Igor.)

Yes. Letov.

Pushnoy told me: he was holding some meeting with young people. About 15 years old. Played, sang. He's a hardcore rocker. So the girls ask him to sing Yegor. So I said and started, "The key is broken in half, and our Father Lenin has completely dried up, he's decomposed into mould and fake honey, but perestroika is going on and on and on..." and so on. And they give him Creed...

 
Who are you? And bitter
 

Artyom Trishkin:

...sing Yegor.

Anecdote:

Rotaru performs in a drunken company of new Russians. One asks her:

"Sonia, sing about a tolika...

What tolichka? I don't have a single song about Tolik, I haven't even heard...

Well, that one, that's not enough for me...

 
Martin Cheguevara:
Judging by the forum's efforts to find the grail, it's strange how they haven't started an Alcoholics Anonymous club topic XD

The topic of alcoholics is an eternal topic...

And the Grail topic is a one-off commodity, which is why it's not in demand...

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Where's Igor?))


Here:


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