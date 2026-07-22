Interesting and Humour - page 1853
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Uyoptut ....
Dickhead?
Which part of the mummy are you going to buy yourself? The fist went to the Maidan.
You better hurry up or you'll be praying for a piece of ass.)
Take the ear, the ear or the tail ))))
Which part of the mummy are you going to buy yourself? The fist went to the Maidan.
You better hurry up or you'll be praying for a piece of ass.)
Take the ear, the ear or the tail ))))
Which part of the mummy are you going to buy yourself? The fist went to the Maidan.
You better hurry up or you'll be praying for a piece of ass.)
Take the ear, the ear or the tail ))))
Can I have the hat, please?
The hat will be sold with the head, and that's expensive.
Then I want an ass. No, not an ass, not even a piece of ass. I want an ass. And let it grow.
No one will have a growing ass of developed socialism at home. Gotta stake a claim.
И ... that... hands off Lenin's ass is mine.
Hooray !!!
Then I want an ass. No, not an ass, not even a piece of ass. I want an ass. And let it grow.
No one will have a growing ass of developed socialism at home. Gotta stake a claim.
И ... that... hands off Lenin's ass is mine.
... and make a museum and sell tickets there.
Welcome to the Lenin Ass Museum.
There's a charge for kissing. Free for Holmes.
Urraaaaah !!!
Just vandals. No more than that. First the churches, now the statues. And who's the proof? They're just as happy to overturn bins and put benches from bus stops across the road at night. All this speaks not of the power of the mind.
... and make a museum and sell tickets there.
Welcome to the Lenin Ass Museum.
There's a charge for kissing. Holmes is free.
Don't... To Ezu. .. as a suggestion. (sighs) All right. I'm going to bed.
And let me dream......