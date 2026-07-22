Interesting and Humour - page 440
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- Show me that doll...
- Please...
- What's the production date?
- January 2005.
- Capricorn??? doesn't fit...
- What are you doing here?
- Squeezing pimples.
Fuck, here comes Lieutenant Rzhevsky and ruins the whole thread.