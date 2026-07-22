Interesting and Humour - page 440

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Refresher courses

Men from 25 to 35 years old are required as instructors

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Mischek:

Refresher courses

Men from 25 to 35 years old are required as instructors

You don't need an instructor here, you need a guinea pig.))
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A man in a sex shop:
- Show me that doll...
- Please...
- What's the production date?
- January 2005.
- Capricorn??? doesn't fit...
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A little boy gets up in the morning and goes to brush his teeth in the bathroom. He sees a tub full of condensed milk! Well, he goes to eat it. He eats and eats, and then someone's hand appears in the tub. Then he looks, and it's his little sister. The boy asks:
- What are you doing here?
- Squeezing pimples.
 
peripatetikos:
Fuck, Lieutenant Rzhevsky came along and ruined the whole thread.
 
Urain:
Fuck, here comes Lieutenant Rzhevsky and ruins the whole thread.
There's also a joke about the cholodecks. Do you want to hear it?
 
 
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sumkin75:

So they've got, like, mountaineers' insurance. That's not interesting.
 
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