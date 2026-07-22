Interesting and Humour - page 1487
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No going round in circles
Auto-assault.
Beauty
well, then so did I...
Carlos Santana -- Black Magic Woman
I got a Black Magic Woman.
I got a Black Magic Woman.
Yes, I got a Black Magic Woman,
She's got me so blind I can't see;
But she's a Black Magic Woman and
she's trying to make a devil out of me.
Don't turn your back on me, baby.
Don't turn your back on me, baby.
Yes, don't turn your back on me, baby,
Don't mess around with your tricks;
Don't turn your back on me, baby,
'cause you might just wake up my magic sticks.
You got your spell on me, baby.
You got your spell on me, baby.
Yes, you got your spell on me, baby,
Turnin' my heart into stone;
I need you so bad,
Magic Woman I can't leave you alone.
A man with ambition.
A Japanese man queued up for a new iPhone a week before it was on sale
Danger ... instructions ... bullshit
It's the people who matter.)
Wild boar in St. Petersburg
A video of JFK's assassination was shot in France.
It caused an international scandal. The video is an advertisement for an international betting company which specialises in horse racing.
In the video, a policeman says, "I bet I'll spin it on my finger three times". (next shot, the bullet hits the motorcade and you can see the suffering of the president's wife). Police officers show and say they shot from the window of a house.
Remarkably, Publicis Conseil media group, which came up with the clip, released it on the eve of the 50th anniversary of John F. Kennedy's death.
The spot caused a scandal and most residents asked that it be banned from TV.