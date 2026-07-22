Interesting and Humour - page 966

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TheXpert:
Only you have half an hour and I have a whole hour and a half :(
No, it's a backward country.
 
TheXpert:

well, you can't argue with that (

remember lord lion? with the 30k advisor? look at his signals))

give me the link, it may take a while to find it
 
Mischek:
Give me the link, it might take a while to find it.
There are links in the profile
 
Yeah, you betcha, there's a new one on the 4 now, a la Yusuf. He'll probably start posting signals soon.
 
Mischek:
Yeah, you betcha, there's a new one on the 4 now, a la Yusuf. He'll probably start posting signals soon.
This one should be cracked soon, the people are bright :)
 
TheXpert:
There are links in the profile.
Yeah... And for 30,000 the Expert Advisor was selling (and still is selling). Well...
 

That's it, it's springtime.)

 
TheXpert:
This one should be cut down quickly, the people are bright :)
Nah, it's best not to go near him now. He's got two deals. He's got both of 'em on the upside. He's gonna kill anybody with them.
 
20 days and nights to go ))
 
Vladon:
and everyone walks around like nothing happened, so a tree fell down and what?
Kiev... What can you do? Not a fire after all. At most call somewhere (Zhek, EMERCOM or I don't know where).
Mischek:
And where was the branch leader chilling? The branch almost wilted.
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