Interesting and Humour - page 966
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Only you have half an hour and I have a whole hour and a half :(
well, you can't argue with that (
remember lord lion? with the 30k advisor? look at his signals))
Give me the link, it might take a while to find it.
Yeah, you betcha, there's a new one on the 4 now, a la Yusuf. He'll probably start posting signals soon.
There are links in the profile.
That's it, it's springtime.)
This one should be cut down quickly, the people are bright :)
and everyone walks around like nothing happened, so a tree fell down and what?