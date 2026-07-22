Interesting and Humour - page 2505
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Lucy 2014 - just finished watching it. Still impressed.
Why do you like Lucy so much? It's pure nonsense, it's not even a fairy tale.
Life can also be compared to delirium. A kind of delirium of the universe. ))
I love special effects in general. And in this movie, they're quite beautiful. Super nonsense. ;)
Exactly, you can see quite clearly that it's the automatic, it's very sharp.
That's what I'm talking about. The technology is far from perfect. For blondes, it might work, but for normal guys, it's a pain to watch the car barely move as if they're afraid of hitting something. :)
It's easier on the nerves and quicker to install it yourself.
That's what I'm talking about. The technology is far from perfect. For blondes, it might work, but for normal guys, it's a pain to watch the car barely move as if they're afraid of hitting something. :)
It's easier on the nerves and quicker to do it yourself.
)))))))
but how much money blondes will save their boyfriends ))))
A mix of four compositions by world famous American saxophonist Innokenty Gorelik (his parents immigrated from Odessa a long time ago).
We probably have heard all these compositions performed by him, for example on TV...
"When I was 16 or 17 years old, I felt I could become a professional and play just like those guys who were on TV. So even then I knew I had a music career waiting for me. I just said to myself, 'You can do it, and you don't have to think about getting a job in a bank.
========
Good night.
Chinese-Russian phrasebook
It's cool too. )
Good film - love those. After all, Luc Besson is a master, of which there are few.
The only thing I don't like about these kinds of films is that there are drugs everywhere. I think it's drug propaganda. And lately, there's a lot of it in different films. It would be better to make films with a more scientific bias. ))
It's cool too. )