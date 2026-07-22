Interesting and Humour - page 838
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By the way, it says in the video that this is the Toropets Biological Station (I didn't notice it at first). It's not far from Belorussia. It was there that I spent about half a year in nature and gave up smoking. )) I didn't see any bears, but once I've seen their traces in the forest. I used to walk away from it looking round and being afraid of rustling. To add to my feeling a little boar run out 5 meters ahead of me. I thought then that my mother was lacking him. ))) There were a lot of boars there. Everything is rutted around. But there are a lot of hunters that do it just for fun.
who do it just for fun.
Don't say that in front of me.)
I'm getting very angry.
If you keep this up, I'll tell you how to make astrakhan fur coats.
What's the point of this post ) ? What did you want to tell them?
They have pictures of the animals on their website. Here, for example:
.... If my cup overflows one day, I too will start hunting... Hunters and poachers. That'll be some fun for sure. ))
...
I don't know why there are so many cubs the same age
At the end of the credits, it's an orphan bear sanctuary in the wild.
I've seen it, but it doesn't explain it. Usually one or two cubs are born, the difference in mothers is a month or two, but here they are all the same.
They probably bring those who are motherless from several places.
That's understandable, but in nature there's a variation in the time of birth and here everyone is the same.
Anyway, let's get on with it.)