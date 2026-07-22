Interesting and Humour - page 1502
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Mizulina's handbook
handbook from 1985
Mischek: Вариантов два . Если другой , то нельзя сравнивать одной линейкой . Как нельзя сравнивать 4 килограмма и синий
...
In this case, we are talking about mentality. Quite a concrete notion, one can compare it.
Well, in fact, I wrote that it is incorrect to compare them, because they are different, and they are expressed in several numbers, not one.
But it is possible to compare specific manifestations of different mentalities, expressed by one number.
TheXpert:
What's the deal with bitcoins? What's the deal with bitcoins?
Bayan
That's awesome. In 3D from a photo
Bayan
(Laughs!)) ))
P.S. You're good, you've already got your own YouTube channel.)
(It's great!) ))
P.S. You're really good, you already have your own branded channel on YouTube)
I'm for fighting bitcoins, not just a channel, I'll get my own machine gun, a brand-name machine gun) and spenditatata ...
Who wants to pony up, who doesn't want to pony up, who doesn't want to pony up
And the best Homo sapiens of the planet are hypnotized...
It's a mafia, a sect of witnesses to the great bitcoin.
Wiped it the hell out. Now I don't care if it costs 1,000, I don't like it.
Wiped it the hell out. I don't care if it's worth 1,000 now, I don't like it.