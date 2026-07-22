Interesting and Humour - page 1502

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Mizulina's handbook

handbook from 1985

 

Mischek: Вариантов два . Если другой , то нельзя сравнивать одной линейкой . Как нельзя сравнивать 4 килограмма и синий

...

In this case, we are talking about mentality. Quite a concrete notion, one can compare it.

Well, in fact, I wrote that it is incorrect to compare them, because they are different, and they are expressed in several numbers, not one.

But it is possible to compare specific manifestations of different mentalities, expressed by one number.

 

TheXpert:

What's the deal with bitcoins? What's the deal with bitcoins?


Bayan

 

That's awesome. In 3D from a photo



 
Mischek:

Bayan

(Laughs!)) ))

P.S. You're good, you've already got your own YouTube channel.)

 
 
i_logic:

(It's great!) ))

P.S. You're really good, you already have your own branded channel on YouTube)

I'm for fighting bitcoins, not just a channel, I'll get my own machine gun, a brand-name machine gun) and spenditatata ...

Who wants to pony up, who doesn't want to pony up, who doesn't want to pony up

And the best Homo sapiens of the planet are hypnotized...

It's a mafia, a sect of witnesses to the great bitcoin.

 
I installed this bitcoin once, and it gave me a file for 8 gigs (7.92 as I recall).

Wiped it the hell out. Now I don't care if it costs 1,000, I don't like it.

 
i_logic:

Wiped it the hell out. I don't care if it's worth 1,000 now, I don't like it.

So stay in your stone caves with bone axes :)
 
Mischek: Откровение Жванецкого.
Genius phrase : "If power cannot lead, then don't let it be prevented"
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