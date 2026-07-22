Interesting and Humour - page 4505
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An interesting theory was voiced today by a colleague of mine.He said, 'I try to please everyone at work. And I am always bad, while you, on the contrary, give a damn about everyone and are always good. Why is that? Here's why... Your model of behaviour to others is as follows: you never take the initiative, you never agree to work if it is not part of your duties, and people get used to it. That is, people get used to the fact that it's your normal state. That's the way you are. They take it for granted. And then you helped someone in a good mood, and you are already a good person. And they remember it. I mean, you're NORMAL, you're NORMAL, and then you're GOOD.
And I'm the opposite. Trying to please everyone. I do what I have to do and what I don't. I don't say no to anyone. People get used to it. In my case this is also the norm. It's my normal state, and people don't even pay attention to it. They take it for granted. It's my normal pattern of behavior. And then, all of a sudden, I refuse to help someone. The person takes offense at me. Condemns me behind my back. I am a bad person. So, here goes - I am NORMAL, NORMAL and then I am BAD.
You see?
You are NORMAL, NORMAL and then GOOD,
and I am NORMAL, NORMAL and then BAD!!!
And that's what gets remembered.
Honestly stolen from Peekaboo. I support the theory.
Not enough vodka for a big feast, then. Just three and a half litres isn't enough for a big party, as if you didn't have to run out for more :)
It's just for lunch. An ordinary lunch in a collective farm/village, vodka is something like compote. Given that in a normal collective farm or a neighbour has good quality moonshine, the photo is most likely the arse of the world, where without vodka even the bear is not nice.
If you don't want to get cancer, it's better not to fry anything at all. Frying is done at a high temperature which promotes the formation of carcinogens.
Who told you this and what sources did you hear it from? Did these sources talk about exceeding the MPC of clothing shoes, etc.? When was the last time you checked new housing, food, construction materials with a dosimeter?
One cannot eat a lot of meat, but one can easily slip into another - it is very difficult to sell more food to a man with a full belly of meat. If you are a meat-eater, then you will be the last to suffer from excess weight - you can't be cured from being overweight and you can't join a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, carcinogens are sought and other rubbish is brought to the forefront.
P.S. Once in the south of Krasnodar, in a pub I was asked "bread", I said "yes, black" (all my life I ate black), which caused surprise - "Why eat black bread, if you have white? And so 15 years later I heard a simple phrase on the subject of bread - "black bread made from low quality grain(in terms of human nutrition), which is for feeding cattle". That's how you live, you live, "bread is the head of everything", and then... like cattle.
In Denmark, banks are going to pay extra for mortgages.
https://www.interfax.ru/business/673333
In Denmark, banks are going to pay extra for mortgages.
https://www.interfax.ru/business/673333
under - "their morals !
Are you happy about it? (question to no one in particular)
The POPP has a downside. And not just one.
Are you happy about it? (question to no one in particular)
The POPP has a downside. More than one.
more than one downside? that's strange...
Are you happy about it? (question to no one in particular)
The POPP has a downside. And not just one.
- Young lady, what are you doing tonight?
- A birdhouse.
- What birdhouse!?
- What kind? An ordinary one - a wooden one.
- Pity, I wanted to invite you to the cinema.
- Well, invite me.
- Miss, let's go to the cinema tonight.
- I can't.
- Why not?
- I've got an unfinished birdhouse at home.
- Help, I can't swim!
One says to the other:
- George...
- Yes?
- Can you swim?
- Unfortunately, no.
- Neither can I. But we're not shouting about it to the whole of London.