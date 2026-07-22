Interesting and Humour - page 4112
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Does anyone know what site Sergei Kovalev (SK) is talking about here
"There's a link on my website in miscellaneous. She is the only one there. By the way, that site is one of my first works in html, a few years ago (and the content author). If you are really interested in the subject, you should spend at least a couple of years reading and studying that source, especially Reality and The Master...
Disney re-sung, but the English version was better, then the domestic producer stepped up (watching Comatose 2017, came across some familiar domestic tunes)
Does anyone know what site Sergei Kovalev (SK) is talking about here
"There's a link on my website in miscellaneous. She is the only one there. By the way, that site is one of my first works in html, a few years ago (and the content author). If you're really interested in the subject, you should spend at least a couple of years reading and studying that source, especially Reality and The Master.
Yes, I do. Write to me in person. Only they have almost nothing to do with forex and AI. Only to worldviews.
Yes, I do. Write to me in person. Only they have almost nothing to do with forex and AI. Only to the world view.
That's why I'm interested in looking into it, I'll drop you a line. Thank you.
A lesson in a Jewish school:
- Abram, you have six apples. half you gave to your brother. how many are left?
- five and a half....
Chemistry class at school. Teacher:
- Violetta, what colour is your solution in the test tube?
- Red.
- Well done, Violetta. Sit down, an A.
- Katenka, what's yours? - Orange.
- Well, not quite right. Sit down, four.
- Vovochka, what colour is your solution?
- Black.
- Two, Vovochka! Great! Get down!!!!
This often happens on our forum too. A schoolboy comes along and starts with a simple thing: he asks for advice on how to make an EA so that it earns 100% per month).