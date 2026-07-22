Interesting and Humour - page 3975
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Now there is no art, now there is only immoral diarrhoea
If you already remember music that was written by only two people and there is no other, paintings by artists (and looking at the thread there were only a few artists in the entire history of mankind) then can we also remember mt3?
If you already remember music that was written by only two people and there is no other, paintings by artists(and looking at the thread there were only a few artists in the entire history of mankind), then can you also remember mt3?
And at the same time, exactly half a century ago all over the world abruptly stopped painting and sculpting.
Don't be ridiculous.
And at the same time, exactly half a century ago, everyone in the whole world abruptly stopped drawing and sculpting.
I currently know a girl in the Kiev artists' association and she draws quite well. There are such people in other cities too.
The problem is that art is a business where you have to invest money and no one knows her outside the city, still less here.
There are millions of such people, but as far as I understand, people who sit here have a hard time looking beyond this site.
Let's just say that there is no art on the MQL forum.
It was not for nothing that after the launch of the first Soviet satellite, the Americans began to study our education system and reform theirs, allocating a lot of money for this.
Did they study such a method of education as: "corner on the peas"?
Now there is no art, now there is only immoral diarrhoea
It's a great exhibit, you can't tell it from the real rubbish, and they're still offended)
...
Let's go straight to "There is no art in the MQL forum".
have they studied a teaching method such as: "into the corner on the peas"?
There is the art of programming.
The art of trading too, but that's not what the top is about, is it?