Interesting and Humour - page 4434

New comment
 

There you go... You can chew it or smear it.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The horse is eating the gravel, the heavy water is already in the tub, diamonds are coming. The rider froze in anticipation of happiness.

 

Such delicious pilaf that I decided to guard the leftovers)


 
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Oddly enough, I saw dolphins. Nine of them.

That's like the first time that's ever happened to me.

 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

Oddly enough, I saw dolphins. Nine of them.

That's like the first time that's ever happened to me.

I didn't see a single one, so I guess I'm lost for good.

 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

Oddly enough, I saw dolphins. Nine of them.

That's like the first time that's ever happened to me.

The other thing is, would you have seen them if they hadn't told you about them?

 
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

And cyclists don't rely on spectators


 

And that's just like us!


1...442744284429443044314432443344344435443644374438443944404441...4979
New comment