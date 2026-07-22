Interesting and Humour - page 4434
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There you go... You can chew it or smear it.
The horse is eating the gravel, the heavy water is already in the tub, diamonds are coming. The rider froze in anticipation of happiness.
Such delicious pilaf that I decided to guard the leftovers)
Oddly enough, I saw dolphins. Nine of them.
That's like the first time that's ever happened to me.
Oddly enough, I saw dolphins. Nine of them.
That's like the first time that's ever happened to me.
I didn't see a single one, so I guess I'm lost for good.
Oddly enough, I saw dolphins. Nine of them.
That's like the first time that's ever happened to me.
The other thing is, would you have seen them if they hadn't told you about them?
And cyclists don't rely on spectators
And that's just like us!