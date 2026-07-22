Interesting and Humour - page 4821
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If you look at the source. The girl was not eaten by anyone. She was away from the boy.
Thank you, Cap.
asterisk
new hats, for that matter, can be glued to something that can be filled in with a correct answer
but you can't glue a ticket together.
It's a newspaper printout, not a ticket.
A German law professor had the entire class fail in a written exam with a problem like this: Resolve a dispute between two neighbours: the branches of the apple trees in one neighbour's garden were overhanging the tulip beds of the other, and the falling apples were breaking the fragile flower stems.
One part of the students sided with the tulip lover, the other defended the gardener. All together shone with their profound knowledge of the intricacies of the puzzling German law.
As a result it turned out: apples fall in the autumn and tulips bloom in the spring. Therefore, the situation created by the scumbag professor would never happen in life.
All protests were countered coldly by the professor: you have to use your common sense before you remember articles and paragraphs.
About holidaymakers in Turkey. Germans get up at five in the morning to put their towels on the still vacant sun loungers, then quietly go to sleep, rest, go for a walk...
Russians usually get up at three in the afternoon, go to the sun loungers and think: "What a great service in Turkey - sun loungers with German towels! "
***
I'm on the underground one day, and suddenly we stop halfway through. We're standing for about 5 minutes, some guy jumps up, presses the driver's call button and yells, "Come on, let's go, don't just stand there!"
To which the driver says after a while: "Don't yell, man, I got a flat tyre."
***
The foreman gives the painterstwo cans of paint and the job is to paint a wall. Lunch. The men are too lazy to work and want a drink. They decide to drink one of the cans. To get away, they smear paint on the face of a horse standing nearby. The foreman arrives at the end of the day: everybody's drunk and the wall is unpainted.
- Why wasn't it finished?
- There wasn't enough paint.
- I even gave you extra for the fence.
- So the horse was drunk, he's standing there with paint all over his face.
- He's still alive, the bastard ate a pallet of bricks a week ago.
...a dry cargo ship carrying 30,000 rubber ducklings...
Has that many ducklings been found? Are there 1,200 left to be found? Someone made an effort to add their own.
this is the way to do it !
search, read, analyse - you don't need it all!
this is the way to do it !
search, read, analyse - we don't need it all!
In just 11 minutes we found a craftsman willing to roll out such a solution...