Interesting and Humour - page 3359
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The Russian Central Bank decided to identify high-frequency traders trading on the Russian stock exchange.
http://www.vestifinance.ru/articles/76273
This is particularly annoying:
HFT traders have to validate and register their algorithms with the regulator
Read more:http://www.vestifinance.ru/articles/76273
it would be more logical to put teleportation in quotes, no? )
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/10/17/dvornik/
1977, a computer advert.
"Yes, you read that right: it's all just $5,995!"
Almost free :) true, in California, but it was a lot of money then (and still is).
But what is a CP/M operating system - I don't know ...
In general, it is the 21st century and we continue to produce computers with gigabyte hard drives ... Why can't everything be stored in 1 MB? Molecules divide into atoms, atoms divide into atoms... and we have gigabyte drives... We will still go back to 1977 when one gigabyte of 2010 edition will be stored on a 1Mb disk from e.g. 2050 ...
There are still clouds (to whom gigabytes are not enough).
There used to be big computers as big as half a room (I caught those) with little (or no) disk space, and now there are small computers with more space.
I, for example, am now writing this on an ASUS tablet, a small keyboard over bluetooth, a very small mouse also over bluetooth, and a hard drive of 53 GB (and I still don't have enough).
Why has the "iron" been reduced, but the information is still as it was?
You can also think of wireless irons, that was civilisation back then.
1977, computer ads.
oh, awesome, thanks for that post.
CPM - that was the 8-bit OS
The irons are just for ironing at the moment. But who knows, in order to increase the price they will invent an iron-router and an iron-tv.
The TV remote control is atavism: it does not show movies, radio does not broadcast, does not graph laundry, wi-fi does not receive ... just a remote control ...
When it all comes to the "tipping point" that is when things get completely messed up (just one or two devices for all business) - then everything will return to normal, and people will remember the true purpose of things what/what they should be. And then the merchants won't make money en masse just by adding an option to some familiar item, then proving that we all can't live without it.