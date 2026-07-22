Interesting and Humour - page 314

New comment
 

You're so crazy!!!

I was gone for half a day, 10 pages long :0)

I wish we could hook you all up to Dynamica, no gazprom and the eeSr would be able to hijack it.

 

The LIVING is interesting enough.
MJM - too (depends on who, but still)
MMM - now I understand the name of this organisation...

It's easier for me to imagine that the animals in the zoo are in a cage for some serious crime.

When I was a little girl, I dreamed that one day a handsome prince would take me away. Now it's my husband's dream.

 
MoneyJinn:

MMM-2011 lasted a year and a half. Everyone who wanted to earn something earned it.

Yeah, and no one owes anyone )))

money out of nowhere

 
 
 
MoneyJinn:

The risk was known in advance. Sooner or later, it has to materialise on any instrument. There are no grails.

MMM-2011 lasted a year and a half. Everyone who wanted to earn something earned it.

You have one delusion that doesn't fit in with the other

 

Unraveling


 

Don't go to rallies, they're worried at home

 

light porn, strictly +18

 
1...307308309310311312313314315316317318319320321...4979
New comment