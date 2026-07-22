Interesting and Humour - page 1546
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The dude's name is Marques Scott and he has a YouTube channel.
Here's the video that blew up YouTube in its day
A very violent video. A Rottweiler attacked a cat. Not for the faint of heart!
The cat corners the bear. :)
What a creative son of a bitch came up with that.
I'd kill her. And eat it.
Communists have fucked up Venezuela
The Venezuelan government has temporarily nationalised a toilet paper factory to address the country's toilet paper shortage, the BBC Broadcasting Corporation reported on Saturday.
A National Guard unit has cordoned off the large Manpa factory in Aragua state, with officers ordered to monitor the production and supply of toilet paper.
Commerce Minister Alexander Fleming told reporters that the authorities' temporary "occupation" of the factory was in accordance with Venezuelan law. Meanwhile, there has been a rush at Caracas supermarkets amid the toilet paper supply disruption that began in May, the BBC notes.
The Venezuelan government said this week that 50 million rolls had been bought abroad at the direction of the authorities.