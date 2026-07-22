Interesting and Humour - page 632
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A masterpiece.
It's a masterpiece.
Is it too weak in MQL5? ))
I need a crayon. Don't you have any there?)
Language is not so important, mql5 would be fine, but preferably with OpenCL.
Crayon is needed. Do you have any in there? ;)
Language is not so important, mql5 would be fine, but OpenCL is desirable.