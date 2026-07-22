Interesting and Humour - page 632

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A masterpiece.


 
MetaDriver:

It's a masterpiece.



How dare you use MQL5? ))
 
Mischek:
Is it too weak in MQL5? ))

I need a crayon. Don't you have any there?)

Language is not so important, mql5 would be fine, but preferably with OpenCL.

 
MetaDriver:

Crayon is needed. Do you have any in there? ;)

Language is not so important, mql5 would be fine, but OpenCL is desirable.

I don't mind, but I don't have Cray, I'm not a proger.
 
Man, I wanted to look it up on the wiki, they gave me Sasha Grey.)
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