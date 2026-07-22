Interesting and Humour - page 2089
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Purr, please pet my ears before I bleed all over your face.
Purr, please pet my ears before I bleed all over your face.
That's a right cat-face. Iron it, why are you sitting there? Medme-e-e-e-e!!!
maybe a sedative?
What about ironing?
So you won't need a sedative today.