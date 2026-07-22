Interesting and Humour - page 2089

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Whenever I leave the kitchen, I tell the kettle, "Whistle when it boils. It never fails. I love it.
 

Purr, please pet my ears before I bleed all over your face.

 
Mischek:
http://coub.com/view/rfzi4
ninja skills
ninja skills
  • coub.com
Tolia Demidov
 
Mischek:

Purr, please pet my ears before I bleed all over your face.

That's right cat-face. Come on, pet it, why are you sitting there? Medme-e-e-e-e!!!
 
artmedia70:
That's a right cat-face. Iron it, why are you sitting there? Medme-e-e-e-e!!!
maybe a sedative?
 
Mischek:
maybe a sedative?
What about ironing?
 
 
artmedia70:
What about ironing?
So you'll do without the sedative today.
 
newdigital:
Well... judging by his hair, it's not the first time he's landed on it :)
 
Mischek:
So you won't need a sedative today.
And in the ear?
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