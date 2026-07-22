Interesting and Humour - page 4313
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The Ministry of Health warns: Smoking is bad for your health. And your finances.
You can see for yourself where they should have closed).
The Ministry of Health warns: Smoking is bad for your health. And your finances.
You can see for yourself where you should have closed.)
You have to be so smoky that you can't see where to close).
You have to smoke so much that you can't see where to close).
You can't see from the loggia).
The Ministry of Health warns: Smoking is bad for your health. And your finances.
You can see for yourself where you should have closed).
On the M1 you can't see not just where to close, but where to open.
On M1 you cannot see not only where to close, but also where to open.
You can't see that without practice). Well, the opening is actually drawn there.
I cannot see anything on the clock - everything is far away, long and unpredictable.)
The Ministry of Health warns: Smoking is bad for your health. And your finances.
You can see for yourself where they should have closed).
27 minutes for a smoke break?
About 13 min. Left when the top was rippling, just before the red candle. Also got a call on the phone.
About 13 min. Left when the top was rippling, just before the red candle. There was also a call on the phone.
I should have smoked for another 11 minutes :)
I should have had another 11 minutes for a smoke :)
(Mm-hmm. You could have a coffee).
But, in general, that's the hard work of an intraday. As long as you sit and stare at the monitor, nothing happens. As soon as you step back, you get it.