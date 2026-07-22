Interesting and Humour - page 4395
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But who wants to work in a passive ? c'mon...
progres, developers who know everything and will write it :-)
But who wants to work in the passive?
progres, developers who know how to cram everything in and write :-)
The style is very similar to that of TP.)
He was banned from the shop...
And then yesterday she received the following letter from the management:
"Dear T.S. !!!
Over the past six months, your husband has caused quite a stir in our shop. We can no longer tolerate this behaviour and are informing you that we have been forced to ban him from our shop. You can read the complaints below (all documented by CCTV).
June 15: Took 24 packs of condoms and discreetly planted them in other customers' bins.
July 2: Set all the alarms in the household goods department to ring at five-minute intervals.
July 7: Made a trail of tomato juice on the floor leading to the ladies' room.
July 19: Approached a shop employee and told her in an official tone: "Code three in the home goods department." She left her workplace because of this and was later reprimanded.
August 4: Begged the receptionist to sell him a bag of jelly beans in instalments.
August 14: Placed a "Caution! Wet floor" on the carpet.
August 15: Set up a tent in the camping department and told the children of other customers that they could come in if they brought pillows from the bedding department.
August 23: When asked by a counsellor if he could help him choose, started crying and shouting, "Why don't you just leave me alone!"
September 4: Stared into the security camera like a mirror and picked his nose.
September 10: In the firearms department, he asked the clerk where he could buy antidepressants.
October 3: Ran around the shop, humming a song from Mission Impossible.
October 18: Hid behind the clothes rack and scared customers by shouting, "Pick me! Pick me!".
October 22: Hearing a message on the loudspeaker, fell to the floor in a fetal position and shouted: "Oh no! Those voices again!".
October 22: Picked up a pack of condoms and asked the cashier where the fitting room was.
October 23: Went into the dressing room, closed the door and after a couple of minutes shouted loudly: - Hey! There's no toilet paper in here!"
He was banned from the shop...
So yesterday she received the following email from the management:
"Dear T.S. !!!
Over the past six months, your husband has caused quite a stir in our shop. We can no longer tolerate this behaviour and are informing you that we have been forced to ban him from our shop. You can read the complaints below (all documented by CCTV).
June 15: Took 24 packs of condoms and discreetly planted them in other customers' bins.
July 2: Set all the alarms in the household goods department to ring at five-minute intervals.
July 7: Made a trail of tomato juice on the floor leading to the ladies' room.
July 19: Approached a shop employee and told her in an official tone: "Code three in the home goods department." She left her workplace because of this and was later reprimanded.
August 4: Begged the receptionist to sell him a bag of jelly beans in instalments.
August 14: Placed a "Caution! Wet floor" on the carpet.
August 15: Set up a tent in the camping department and told the children of other customers that they could come in if they brought pillows from the bedding department.
August 23: When a counsellor asked if he could help him choose, started crying and shouting, "Why don't you just leave me alone!"
September 4: Stared into the security camera like a mirror and picked his nose.
September 10: In the firearms department, he asked the clerk where he could buy antidepressants.
October 3: Ran around the shop, humming a song from Mission Impossible.
October 18: Hid behind the clothing rack and scared customers by shouting, "Pick me! Pick me!".
October 22: Hearing a message on the loudspeaker, fell to the floor in a fetal position and shouted: "Oh no! Those voices again!".
October 22: Picked up a pack of condoms and asked the cashier where the fitting room was.
October 23: Went into the dressing room, closed the door and after a couple of minutes shouted loudly: - Hey! There's no toilet paper in here!"
Now that's really funny, hahaha!
He was banned from the shop...
what does he use? antidepressants...? :)
let him record on camera and put it on youtube and make some money :)
He was banned from the shop...
to tears )))))
Дмитрий:
This is the right thing to do!
Both the provocateur and those who engage in arguments over provocative postings.