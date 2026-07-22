Interesting and Humour - page 4648
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Anything is an acquired taste, some like it and some don't. Talent in art can be described as the ability to attract people's attention, with an unusual vision. Somewhere sparkly, somewhere bright. Outrageous? Why not, by all means! The main thing is that the artist is interested. A sense of taste is also a subjective thing, a matter of taste.
Can I create something spectacular in art? Not right away, no. Maybe not at all.
I like what Kezzin does. Some people don't. No problem. But that doesn't mean it's horror-horror where the world is going. The world stands where it always has.It's great when people rock out! Having fun for themselves and others. Better than sitting around, bored and uninterested. More bright people, more and different!
it's not talent, but a sick imagination - it's quite easy to get mixed up, don't worry, many people are so "bitten" by simpler things like "black square". thinking is something that cannot be comprehended by thinking, hence the schizophrenic "masterpieces".
Note: it is not the author who elevates it to the rank of a masterpiece, but the viewer, so who is more perverted, the author or the viewer?
You've just made a mess of the black square. Talking about art, not only without understanding anything, but without knowing the banal - even the history of the origin of the black square.
Kiezzin is cool and it's stupid to argue with that, if only because he has such opportunities - a pavilion, a lot of actors with makeup and costumes and sets. A schizophrenic with a sick imagination would certainly have such opportunities,
Very funny.
Coronovirus - My aim is not so much to kill people as to make them aware of the accessibility of the health care system!
The Plague - Damned Millennials.
A little optimism
it's not talent, but a sick imagination - it's quite easy to get mixed up, don't worry, many people are so "bitten" by simpler things like "black square". thinking is something that cannot be comprehended by thinking, hence the schizophrenic "masterpieces".
Take note: it is the viewer and not the author who ranks as a masterpiece, so who is more perverted, the author or the viewer?
No, it is talent. Talent is in a strong personality, in the ability to create images. Maybe not understandable to everyone, but fascinating.
The impression of his art is high.
That's the black square you've just messed with. You are arguing about art, not just without understanding anything, but without knowing the trivial things - even the history of the origin of the black square.
Kiezzin is cool and it's stupid to argue with that, if only because he has such opportunities - a pavilion, a lot of actors with makeup and costumes and sets. A schizo with a sick imagination would certainly have such opportunities,
John Nash.
Isaac Newton.
Van Gogh.
François Lemoine.
Charles VI.
Nikolai Gogol.
Friedrich Nietzsche.
The list could go on and on, schizophrenic and some manic.
The differences between the Police, and the Militia.
I never thought there were any.
John Nash.
Isaac Newton.
Van Gogh.
François Lemoine.
Charles VI.
Nikolai Gogol.
Friedrich Nietzsche.
The list goes on and on, schizophrenic and some manic.
И? Newton's three laws are the product of schizophrenia?
И? Newton's three laws are the product of schizophrenia?
Good point.)))