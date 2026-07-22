Interesting and Humour - page 772
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I guess her name is Sveta. )))
I guess her name is Sveta. )))
just by the position of the knives, the end will come sooner than the end of everything else.
If Sveta leaves with nothing, Tanya will come. And she won't let her down. ))
How do you insert vimeo?
I wrote here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page777#comment_387805
Brain, what are you doing.
Oh, thanks. I tried that one once and it didn't work.