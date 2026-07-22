Interesting and Humour - page 772

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I guess her name is Sveta. )))

 
tol64:

I guess her name is Sveta. )))

just by the position of the knives - the end will come sooner to the light than to everything else
 
abolk:
just by the position of the knives, the end will come sooner than the end of everything else.

If Sveta leaves with nothing, Tanya will come. And she won't let her down. ))


 
tol64:
How do you insert vimeo?
 
TheXpert:
How do you insert vimeo?
I wrote here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page777#comment_387805
 
tol64:
I wrote here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page777#comment_387805
Oh, thanks. I tried that one once and it didn't work.
 

Brain, what are you doing.


 
TheXpert:
Oh, thanks. I tried that one once and it didn't work.
I also saw that someone had posted a video from Vimeo and was surprised, because I had tried it before and it didn't work either. Then I looked at the source code of the page and ripped the code out of it. ))
 
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