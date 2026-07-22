Interesting and Humour - page 2525
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There are 10 days left until the new year.
No comment...
The master comes: - What happened? - They tell me that I am taking a long time to answer the phone, not everyone waits and hangs up thinking I am not there. But I come to the phone right away! And for some reason my dog whines just before the phone rings. Is she clairvoyant?
The master opened the switchboard, took out his mobile phone and called Granny.
The phone did not ring immediately, but only after the dog whimpered.
After digging through the wires, the handyman found out that:
* The dog was tied to the telephone earth wire with an iron chain and collar;
* The ground wire was poorly connected to the lightning conductor, thus breaking the circuit;
* The dog was receiving 90 volts on an incoming call;
* After a few shocks, the dog would start whining and peeing;
* Moistened ground shorted the circuit and the phone rang.
There are nine days until the new year.
A village grandmother calls the phone repairman.
The master comes in: - What's wrong? - They tell me that I am taking too long to answer the phone, not everyone waits and hangs up thinking I am out. But I come to the phone right away! And my dog whines just before the phone rings. Is she clairvoyant?
The master opened the switchboard, took out his mobile phone and called Granny.
The phone did not ring immediately, but only after the dog whimpered.
After digging through the wires, the handyman found out that:
* The dog was tied to the telephone earth wire with an iron chain and collar;
* The ground wire was poorly connected to the lightning conductor, thus breaking the circuit;
* The dog was receiving 90 volts on an incoming call;
* After a few shocks, the dog would start whining and peeing;
* Moistened ground shorted the circuit and the phone rang.
A classic vanilla ice cream story
A letter arrived at the Pontiac branch of General Motors Corporation. "I realise," the author wrote, "that I may sound like an idiot, but everything I have to say is the holy truth. Everyone in our family is very fond of ice cream. Every night after dinner we decide what kind we're going to have for dessert, and I go to the shop to get it. The problems started after I bought a new Pontiac. Every time I buy vanilla ice cream and go home with it, the car refuses to start! If the ice cream is strawberry, chocolate or any other kind, no problem starting. Sounds silly, but maybe there's something in the Pontiac that reacts to vanilla ice cream?"
The branch president was understandably sceptical about the letter, but still sent an engineer to check it out. The car owner made a pleasant impression - polite, educated and clearly not crazy... We met after dinner, went to the shop, bought vanilla ice-cream. That's right - the car won't start! It went on like that for days on end. Chocolate - it starts. Strawberry - it starts. Vanilla - won't start!
The engineer was a sensible man and refused to believe that the car could be allergic to vanilla. He continued to drive to the shop with the owner but now he noted all details - time of the trip, what petrol and what petrol pump the car was filled with, even temperature and cloudiness...
Quite quickly it turned out that it wasn't the vanilla, but the arrangement of goods in the shop floor. The vanilla ice-cream, as the most popular, was placed in the self-service cooler at the very entrance, while all the other varieties were in the back of the hall, and were sold through a cashier. It was much quicker to buy vanilla than any other variety... The problem became technical - why doesn't the car start if the owner gets back to it quickly? And the answer was found at once - the engine had no time to cool down, and the plugs remained in the carburettor, caused by intensive evaporation of petrol!
Moral: even quite idiotic problems sometimes have a very real basis.
The classic vanilla ice cream story
The story sounds like fiction because:
1) it's not just the ice cream drive that makes short stops;
2) The "technician" should have noticed right away that a warm engine is being started, rather than driving around with the car owner for a few days.
The story sounds like fiction because:
1) it's not just when you're out for ice cream that you have to make short stops;
2) The "technician" should have noticed right away that a warm engine is being started, rather than driving around with the car owner for days.
Aha.
And there's also a story from the 90s, how one office had its local network cut off for exactly 15 minutes at 5pm. Which turned out to be. At 5 p.m. the cleaning lady (or technician, as it was called then) after cleaning the floor, weighed a wet rag on the radiator to dry. The home-brewed network guys had also earthed the local network to the same radiator. After 15 minutes the rag would dry out and the electric potential was restored.
There is also a story from the late 80s when a craftsman used a printer to shut down a personal computer. The cable was wound around a drum, at a certain time a program interrupted by a timer sent a "page feed" to the printer (to avoid getting the paper dirty), the cable was wound around the drum of a dot matrix printer (who remembers them?) and unplugged.
I also heard how Moscow power engineers in one district were overloading a computer in a transformer substation. The switch of the whole district.
These are all tall tales. But very interesting.
The one about the machine is not fiction. Just an American translation. But the story is ancient, judging by the technical term 'carburettor' as applied to an American car.