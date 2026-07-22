Interesting and Humour - page 483
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The road to the Red Planet ($2.5 billion and 567 million km) costs THREE times less than the Olympic road to Krasnaya Polyana (227 billion rubles and 48 km).
Let's have the next Olympics on Mars!!!
There are already so many pictures of bears in this thread that one could make a super gallery on the subject. ))
I wonder if the brains of other animals, over time, could evolve to be as intelligent as those of humans? Would it be possible that, for example, the same bears could learn to talk in time (after thousands, tens, hundreds of thousands of years) in the same way we do? Our brains, after all, weren't as complex in their structure at first either. ))
I wonder if the brains of other animals, over time, could evolve to be as intelligent as those of humans. Could it be that, for instance, the same bears will eventually (after thousands, tens, hundreds of thousands of years) learn to speak as we do? Our brains, after all, weren't as complex in their structure at first either. ))
No way. A bear is a hundred times better than a homo samensis.
Upstairs is better.
Downstairs tastes better. It will.
It tastes better down there. It will.
Do bears get eaten? First of all, their meat is sort of tasteless, and secondly, bears are scavengers.
I don't know about unpalatable, I guess I was wrong, but you can get trichinosis.