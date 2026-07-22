Interesting and Humour - page 4401
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Crossword puzzle question:
Length across.
Crossword puzzle question:
Length across.
Ugh, how can you watch that thing, it's all foul language. It's disgusting.
From one of the forums)
From one of the forums)
This anecdote is almost half a century old. Vasily Ivanovich became head of the housing and utilities department after the Civil War, and Petyka became a plumber there, too. etc.
God, I want to go fishing :( I have a one and two month old. Can't get away. I live a boring life. Home, work, home, work. I work my ass off, come home, eat and sleep. Every now and then, when my head's up, I open a deal or two. Raised my deposit from one dollar to eight. Lost a lot, but learned to work with the market.
Beginners! It is quite possible to make money on forex. You just have to go through a battle with yourself. The rules are very simple. The price has an inertia. I would like to give a simple example which can be used as a model, or a template. Let's say a wealthy Russian organisation has asked the Japanese to sell them a large batch of cars. Since the batch is large and the turnover rate is profitable for the manufacturer, he is prepared to give the Russians a good discount. As a result the Russians will get a cheaper price for each car. But! The Japanese, say, tell our people that they agree to the sale, agree to a discount, but that they will pay for the goods in Japanese Yen! We allow them to do this. What happens next? Our people go to the international market and start buying Yen. We cannot purchase the missing amount immediately, because that would create a distortion in the price of other countries' money and disrupt their economies. That is why we take and buy a good chunk. A big one, but not all at once. So we have bought the Yen and it has become scarce in the market. Consequently, its price will go up. People who have bought the yen earlier see that the price of the yen has risen and they begin to sell it slowly. The Yen increases and the price goes down. As a result, we have the opportunity to buy Yen again. We are hup again! Good bite. Yen is in short supply again and the price goes up again. By buying Jena in these big chunks, I am a big player who is driving the price. And I will keep buying Yen in chunks until I get the amount I need. Ordinary traders who have entered the market see that a big player has entered the market and is pushing the price. They join me. As a result, they make money. This is how the average trader has money - he just waits for the big player and goes with him. Success to you, traders! And why the fight with myself - because I am itching to break the trading system. :)
A generation has grown up that doesn't know how to properly charge water from the TV.
That's exactly on target :)