Interesting and Humour - page 3316
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
September 5
1666 - The Great Fire of London, which lasted 3 days, ends. Some 10,000 buildings burned, with only 16 known fatalities
https://rg.ru/2016/09/05/v-londone-350-letie-velikogo-pozhara-otmetili-sozhzheniem-modeli-goroda.html
And here's the thing about the 16 dead:
Only a handful of fire deaths are officially recorded. Porter gives a figure of eight deaths, while Tiniswood speaks of "one individual", although he adds that some deaths must be unreported. He also adds that in addition to deaths proper from fire and asphyxiation, people also died in makeshift camps. Hanson denies that only a few people were victims of the fire, listing known deaths from starvation and living conditions of people who "huddled in shacks or lived among the ruins that used to be their homes" during the cold winter that followed the fire, such as how playwright James Shirley and his wife died. Hanson also speaks of the many dead foreigners and Catholics killed by the mob, that official records report very little about the fate of the poor, and that the temperature of the fire was such that nothing but a few skull fragments may have remained of the dead. The fire consumed not only wood, cloth and straw, but also oil, tar, coal, grease, lard, sugar, alcohol, turpentine and gunpowder stored in the riverside area; melted imported steel stored along the docks ( melting point 1250 °C to 1480 °C) and iron chains and locks on the City gates (melting point 1100 °C to 1650 °C). Hanson also emphasizes that rotten wooden houses quickly caught fire and it was impossible to get out of them, so that many old and sick people could die being abandoned; on this basis, the death toll was not a few people, but several hundred or even thousands.
No credits today.... only I didn't get any.... I'm saddened ))))
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/09/05/warnerpirate/
The Ainu. The Story of a Forgotten People.
Albert Samoilov's film about the Ainu "The Story of a Forgotten People".