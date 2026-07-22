Interesting and Humour - page 3316

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Sergey Golubev:

September 5

1666 - The Great Fire of London, which lasted 3 days, ends. Some 10,000 buildings burned, with only 16 known fatalities


https://rg.ru/2016/09/05/v-londone-350-letie-velikogo-pozhara-otmetili-sozhzheniem-modeli-goroda.html

And here's the thing about the 16 dead:

Only a handful of fire deaths are officially recorded. Porter gives a figure of eight deaths, while Tiniswood speaks of "one individual", although he adds that some deaths must be unreported. He also adds that in addition to deaths proper from fire and asphyxiation, people also died in makeshift camps. Hanson denies that only a few people were victims of the fire, listing known deaths from starvation and living conditions of people who "huddled in shacks or lived among the ruins that used to be their homes" during the cold winter that followed the fire, such as how playwright James Shirley and his wife died. Hanson also speaks of the many dead foreigners and Catholics killed by the mob, that official records report very little about the fate of the poor, and that the temperature of the fire was such that nothing but a few skull fragments may have remained of the dead. The fire consumed not only wood, cloth and straw, but also oil, tar, coal, grease, lard, sugar, alcohol, turpentine and gunpowder stored in the riverside area; melted imported steel stored along the docks ( melting point 1250 °C to 1480 °C) and iron chains and locks on the City gates (melting point 1100 °C to 1650 °C). Hanson also emphasizes that rotten wooden houses quickly caught fire and it was impossible to get out of them, so that many old and sick people could die being abandoned; on this basis, the death toll was not a few people, but several hundred or even thousands.

В Лондоне 350-летие Великого пожара отметили сожжением модели города
В Лондоне 350-летие Великого пожара отметили сожжением модели города
  • 2016.09.05
  • rg.ru
На Темзе в воскресенье сожгли деревянную копию Лондона XVII века длиной 120 метров. Таким образом в столице Великобритании отметили 350-летие Великого (или Большого) пожара, передает ТАСС. Модель установили на плавучей платформе, стоящей у выходящих к воде кварталов района Сити. Мероприятие организовала компания Artichoke, проводившая...
 
 
No credits today.... only I didn't get any.... I'm saddened )))
 
Were the bonus credits given to you today?
 
Alexander Ivanov:
No credits today.... only I didn't get any.... I'm saddened ))))
It's most likely due to your profile being banned/deleted.
 

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/09/05/warnerpirate/

Warner Bros. включила собственный сайт в список пиратских ресурсов
Warner Bros. включила собственный сайт в список пиратских ресурсов
  • 2016.09.05
  • Фото: qtlv.com
  • lenta.ru
Представители голливудской киностудии Warner Bros. по ошибке отправили заявку в Google с просьбой добавить собственный сайт компании в список пиратских ресурсов. Об этом сообщает портал TorrentFreak. Антипиратская компания Vobile, представляющая интересы студии, отправила заявку в Google с требованием удалить доступ к ссылкам на пиратские копии...
 
 

The Ainu. The Story of a Forgotten People.
Albert Samoilov's film about the Ainu "The Story of a Forgotten People".


 
 
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