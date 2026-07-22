Interesting and Humour - page 1733
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Not humour,
Not humour, /*deleted*/.
Analysis of the video for schizophrenics. For all my liberalism, I would prosecute for such nonsense.
You won't deny that both videos show someone running towards the UAZ from the bus, people running out of the UAZ and running first towards the bus, then away from it, then slowly coming back after chatting.
FAQ:
Не ходите дети в африку гулять : по адресу сидит жабаскрипт - червяк (вининжектор). так что все кто сходил - начинайте чиститься.
Symantec didn't say anything about it.
You won't deny that both videos show someone running towards the UAZ from the bus, people running out of the UAZ and running first towards the bus, then away from it, then slowly coming back after chatting.
Holy shit. You're stoned. That pseudo-analysis was a couple of days after the attack. I've watched the whole video backwards and forwards. I thought that was just for grannies watching NTV.
Unlike you, I don't smoke.
Can you say anything on the merits (about the UAZ people)?
Unlike you, I don't smoke.
On the merits (about the UAZ people) can you say anything?
2030: - Dad, can I take 99 quid off your card? I have to pay for a book...
- What kind of book?
- You know, Dostoyevsky. "Crime and Punishment.
- So why buy it? We have it.
- Yeah? What's in the file?
- It's got nothing to do with the file. It's right there on the shelf...
- Eww. It's a paper book!
- So what? I read it when I was your age.
- At your age, at your age... There's no search. How am I supposed to find the quotes? There's no audio accompaniment. There's no animated pictures either. It's just text, and you can't even change the font... You what? They'll make fun of me at school! Read it yourself.
- All right. Here, take the DVD. I bought it fifteen years ago.
- What? A DVD? How do you expect me to read this antique? Take it to the Polytechnic Museum. You'll offer me a Dostoevsky perforated tape too!
- If you're so clever, go on the net and download it for free.
- A free download?!
- Well, yeah. What else could it be? Dostoevsky's books haven't been copyrighted for years... It must be lying around somewhere.
- Come on, Dad! Maybe at the beginning of the century you could download everything for free. Haven't you heard that it's been five years since the copyright on all books was permanently transferred to the American Book Publishers Association? Or do you want me to be imprisoned for life as a member of the Dimitri Sklyarov cult?
- Dostoyevsky isn't American! What does this have to do with American publishers?
- Who cares? You're not an anti-globalist, are you, Dad?
- No, I'm not! Well, son, it's a shame to spend almost 100 dollars for a file. Well, you better ask your classmates for the file. They're sure to have one. And then you'll give them a file of your own.
- Aha! If they give me their Dostoevsky, where will I read it?
- What do you mean "where"? They have their copy at home and you have yours here.
- Well, you're completely retarded. You can only read a book from the computer you bought it from. And the polarization code will be different... Anyway, Dad, give me the money! I'll buy myself a proper book.
- All right. Here's a one-time password to take 99 quid out of our account. In our day, $100 was a lot of money...
- Okay. Downloaded. Thanks.
- Well, let me see... Listen, son, what are these pictures? It's not like they're in the novel...
- Well, they're banners. Without the banners, the book costs 699 quid.
The open file was peppered with flashing ads:
- Axe Proffessional - state-of-the-art laser-ground axes;
- Lizanka's Cosmetic Salon - we won't let you turn into an old lady;
- Trouble? Psychological helpline "Porfiry";
- We lend, cash out. Low interest;
- RASKOLNIKOFF.COM - Calling naughty old ladies anywhere in the world...
- Listen, son, what is this novel's text not visible? Should we wait for the banners to disappear?
- Well, you look like you fell from the moon! You'll be waiting a hundred years. You have to read the text through polarizing glasses. Without glasses, you can only see the ads!
- What's that for?
- What for? So that no one but the person who paid for the book can read it! Imagine if I bought a book and someone without buying anything could read it over my shoulder...
- That's ridiculous. Well, what if I wore glasses, too?
- Oh, come on! The file's only set up for my glasses. The other glasses have a different polarization code.
- All right, give me your glasses. I'll look at the book through them.
- How can you do that? They can't identify you by your retina. You can't see anything through them except the message that you're wearing someone else's glasses! All right, Dad, don't get in the way of your nonsense! I've got to get through this quickly before my license runs out, or else I'll either have to renew the lease on the file or the book will destroy itself. Don't interrupt, I'm reading...
3 hours later...
- Ugh! That's it. I've read it!
- How did you read it all? "Crime and Punishment" in three hours?!
- Well, yeah. I'd have read it faster if there weren't a commercial break every half hour.
- I still don't believe it! Who, for instance, is Svidrigailov?
- Who's who?
- Ah, it all makes sense. Who is Luzhin? Who is Sonya Marmeladova?
- Oh, you're a fool! How should I know! I read the Home Edition. All I have is how Raskolnikov killed an old woman with an axe and then turned himself in. For all the others, you have to buy the Professional Edition or the Enterprise Edition. We don't have that much money.
- Yeah, it's crazy where the world is going!
- It has gone downhill already. You should have thought about it twenty years ago, if not sooner...
Gea