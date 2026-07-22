Interesting and Humour - page 186
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Not just sit, but also have to be born on this very large stump - the day and time of birth is the same for everyone
Well, you are going too far, comrade, maybe she was conceived on that stump, but she was born 100 metres away in a maternity hospital.
It is not clear with the stump, considering the suffix, the stump is very small and it is not clear how the three of them could fit there.
The stump is not a stump, if you take at least two average bums, 66 and 33, then it's a stump and not a stump.
And 65 and 34 is even harder. It turns out that my version is "closer" to the truth ))
From this it appears that my version is "closer" to the truth ))
Secondly, today they are 65, 34 and 1 year old.
Nothing to rake in with a bear's paw. I got the same option.
You don't want to give me an ultimatum, do you? Do you want to discuss property and non-property rights to publish the correct answer? Has your lawyer made out a will claim yet?
I laughed my ass off.
And as for rights, we only have the same age, but the props are different - you have a "stump" with three average assholes lounging on it, I have a spacious "stump" - and you're the only one with a maternity hospital nearby.
Plus, as it turns out, there are two right answers.
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I like your attitude to life!
I hope others will choose from the two candidates (three clowns don't count) a worthy president too.
I like your attitude to life!
I hope others will choose from the two candidates (three clowns don't count) a worthy president.
Alas, my position is that it's time to leave.
Maybe it is easier to expel those from the "80% club", there are fewer of them.
Which means it's easier for them to leave than for everyone to get out.
Although you're right, smart people are just a layer between the officials and those who want to become them, both do not differ qualitatively, but only through access to the trough. Therefore, a smart person is more likely to be on his way out.