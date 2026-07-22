Interesting and Humour - page 957

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A case in point

Kiev, this morning, riding the cable car. Next to me, a man is talking on his mobile phone and I unwittingly witness his conversation.

- Have you tried multiplying on a calculator? You must have a calculator on your mobile.. . How? You type in 1, then multiply, then 0.25. How much is that? (thinking intently)... Four, maybe... or not?... And what do you get, 2.25?

He disconnects from her, goes into calculator mode, multiplies, dials her again.

- Look, that's 0.25. If you multiply something by 1, it's 0.25. We learned that in 2nd or 3rd grade.

(And you say: OOP, classes, digital filtering ... 1 x 0.25- that's what to do!
 

 

Feodor: 

(And you say: OOP, classes, digital filtering. .. 1 x 0.25- that's what to do!)

So do it, why are you browsing the forums?

From here:

Экс-президент Украины Леонид Кучма задержан при попытке вылететь из аэропорта “Киев”. Об этом сообщает малоизвестный российский сайт Сrimelist.ru, передает ЛИГА.

 

 
notused:

Why are you browsing the forums?

It's all right to "poke around" in good forums. When you make a decent forum or website, maybe we'll come and see you too.
 

Men! Before February 23, buy yourself some foam, razor, mug and socks!
Put your beloved in a stalemate...

***

How to make an inexpensive but original gift for your boss for February 23: buy a pregnancy test, carefully draw 2 stripes, put it on his desk with a note "Guess who?"

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