Interesting and Humour - page 957
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he American "Zadornov" about us:
http://www.thedailyshow.com/watch/tue-february-19-2013/how-i-meteored-your-motherland?xrs=share_copy
A case in point
- Have you tried multiplying on a calculator? You must have a calculator on your mobile.. . How? You type in 1, then multiply, then 0.25. How much is that? (thinking intently)... Four, maybe... or not?... And what do you get, 2.25?
- Look, that's 0.25. If you multiply something by 1, it's 0.25. We learned that in 2nd or 3rd grade.(And you say: OOP, classes, digital filtering ... 1 x 0.25- that's what to do!
Feodor:(And you say: OOP, classes, digital filtering. .. 1 x 0.25- that's what to do!)
So do it, why are you browsing the forums?
From here:
Why are you browsing the forums?
Men! Before February 23, buy yourself some foam, razor, mug and socks!
Put your beloved in a stalemate...
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How to make an inexpensive but original gift for your boss for February 23: buy a pregnancy test, carefully draw 2 stripes, put it on his desk with a note "Guess who?"