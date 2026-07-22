Interesting and Humour - page 854
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Gea
Where is the socket, the bulb, the wire? How does "it" work?
Where is the socket, the bulb, the wire? How does "it" work?
....ь
If it's on sale, there's a demand. )))
I'd rather have a death suit like this:
Radiobioshield suit for UHF device operators
It doesn't matter. It's iron and it works, so there's no miracle. The wire may be in a pipe, the lamp in a big iron piece, it shines upwards, the plafond is a diffusing reflector. Maybe the wire in a thin leg, the bulb in a plafond.
There was nothing there...
My brother filmed this miracle at an abandoned camping site, there's definitely no electricity in winter, only one lantern on
There was nothing there...
My brother filmed this miracle at an abandoned camping site, there is definitely no electricity in winter, only one lantern was on