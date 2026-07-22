Interesting and Humour - page 854

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Gea

 

Where is the socket, the bulb, the wire? How does "it" work?

 
Europa:

Where is the socket, the bulb, the wire? How does "it" work?

Who cares. It's iron and it works - so there's no miracle. The wire might be in a tube, the bulb in a big iron, shines upwards, the plafond is a diffusing reflector. Maybe the wire is in a thin leg, the bulb in a plafond.
 
Mischek:
....ь
If it's for sale, there's a demand. )))
 
tol64:
If it's on sale, there's a demand. )))

I'd rather have a death suit like this:

Radiobioshield suit for UHF device operators

 
 
Integer:
It doesn't matter. It's iron and it works, so there's no miracle. The wire may be in a pipe, the lamp in a big iron piece, it shines upwards, the plafond is a diffusing reflector. Maybe the wire in a thin leg, the bulb in a plafond.

There was nothing there...

My brother filmed this miracle at an abandoned camping site, there's definitely no electricity in winter, only one lantern on

 
Europa:

There was nothing there...

My brother filmed this miracle at an abandoned camping site, there is definitely no electricity in winter, only one lantern was on

maybe phosphorus? taken at 5 pm, half an hour before sunset, i.e. at the peak of accumulation, if it was before sunrise it would not be phosphorus
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