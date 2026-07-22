Interesting and Humour - page 2562
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BP names Russia as biggest oil and gas exporter by 2035 :: Main news :: Stocks :: Quote.rbc.ru
In addition to LENR:
In addition to the LENR:
The amount of energy produced is equal to the drop in energy they consume.
Maybe you should click on links and read what is written there before writing a comment?
It's enough to open it! 1MWhp might be enough for 1,000,000 households if the lights are not switched on there. Industries and factories consume quite a lot of energy.
I will still believe in the second sun, that it is capable of providing energy to Europe, but saline solutions are toys for children, just like solar panels. The village, a private farmstead can still be connected. But as applied to factories, large industries or cities, it is no longer serious and ridiculous.
For large cities, you need 100 - 1000MW. Metal rolling mills alone consume a lot.
But this energy can be used to generate even more energy.