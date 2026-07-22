Interesting and Humour - page 2562

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BP назвала Россию крупнейшим экспортером нефти и газа до 2035 года :: Главные новости :: Акции :: Quote.rbc.ru
BP назвала Россию крупнейшим экспортером нефти и газа до 2035 года :: Главные новости :: Акции :: Quote.rbc.ru
  • quote.rbc.ru
Quote.rbc.ru 17.02.2015 19:03 Россия останется крупнейшим экспортером энергоресурсов, она будет удовлетворять 4% мирового спроса к 2035 году, говорится в прогнозе развития мировой энергетики 2035 года, опубликованном сегодня британской BP «Три года обманчиво стабильных цен закончились» Несмотря на недавнее резкое ослабление глобальных...
 
 
 
They need a bigger aquarium, it's getting crowded.
 

server:

BP names Russia as biggest oil and gas exporter by 2035 :: Main news :: Stocks :: Quote.rbc.ru

In addition to LENR:

Юлия Вымятнина, Дарья Антонова: «Голубая энергия» может сделать ненужным российский газ
Юлия Вымятнина, Дарья Антонова: «Голубая энергия» может сделать ненужным российский газ
  • Юлия Вымятнина
  • www.vedomosti.ru
У Европы регулярно возникают проблемы в связи с поставками российского газа  транзит, цена, непрозрачность контрактов, аГазпром» не устраивают правила Третьего энергопакета ЕС. Пока, по данным аналитического центра Gas in Focus, около 50% импортируемого газа ЕС получает из России, еще треть импорта обеспечивает Норвегия. ЕС давно бьется над...
 
How many years he's been alive, the poor bastards are turning blue
 
i_logic:

In addition to the LENR:

The amount of energy produced by this energy is equal to the drop in energy they consume.
 
Alexey:
The amount of energy produced is equal to the drop in energy they consume.
Shouldn't you first follow the links and read what it says before writing a comment?
 
i_logic:

Anything is possible) I just find it hard to believe that they will let this project move forward. It could be a bone in many people's throats :)
 
i_logic:
Maybe you should click on links and read what is written there before writing a comment?

It's enough to open it! 1MWhp might be enough for 1,000,000 households if the lights are not switched on there. Industries and factories consume quite a lot of energy.

I will still believe in the second sun, that it is capable of providing energy to Europe, but saline solutions are toys for children, just like solar panels. The village, a private farmstead can still be connected. But as applied to factories, large industries or cities, it is no longer serious and ridiculous.

For large cities, you need 100 - 1000MW. Metal rolling mills alone consume a lot.

But this energy can be used to generate even more energy.

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