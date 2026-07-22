Interesting and Humour - page 3220
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The wikipedia page about him is here.
:) great ...
Tolerance can be interpreted as the idea of giving up on everything! A calm attitude without extreme convulsion.
the first traces of tolerance go back to the distant past.
Solomon's ring bears the inscription "this too shall pass", which in essence calls for a pacifistic appreciation of the situation.
There is a beautiful song performed by Boyarsky, where the words are: "All will pass, joy and sorrow; the world is built this way".
In a modern reworking there are other very nice verses that call for a certain kind of healthy benevolence.
It's a good form of defence :) against the world around you.
Likewise.)
But you can't leave Golubev like that either, Bolkonsky Zelinsky is right of course. You can not just take and lay out a beautiful.
Firstly, not everyone understands that it is beautiful, and secondly, of course, you need the coordinates of the area and passport data heroes of the canvas.
Do you mean the Yarovaya Package with passports and coordinates?
Well, there is no doubt in this context, and it may be necessary to add to the package that each image on the Internet should have coordinates and passports of those depicted, and all images of animals with a stamp of vaccination of animals, but I have not found such a clause. Maybe you can put amendments in the package from your faction?
But there is a discrepancy, the heroes of the canvas are long dead, the passports, or rather some records of town officials were sunk in the fires of the lost empire, and the pond probably dried up long ago. The coordinates of the area have, alas, been lost before the 17th century.
Maybe they will find the coordinates of the pond and passport data of canvas heroes or their descendants. They will have a lot of information soon.
It's strange that such a progressive-minded man wants to have coordinates and even passports.
Why do you need it? To fully implement Yarovaya Law? (The requirements of which include a clause about the need to knock) Or for a trip to the pond, to join the beautiful, to catch karas, to chat with the ladies.
In loving memory of ...
In loving memory of ...
:) great ...
Tolerance can be interpreted as the idea of giving up on everything! A calm attitude without extreme convulsion.
the first traces of tolerance go back to the distant past.
Solomon's ring bears the inscription "this too shall pass", which in essence calls for a pacifistic appreciation of the situation.
There is a beautiful song performed by Boyarsky, where the words are: "All will pass, joy and sorrow; the world is built this way".
In a modern reworking there are other very nice verses that call for a certain kind of healthy benevolence.
It's a good form of defence :) against the world around you.
Total indifference, however, is the spiritual death of a person.)))
Acceptance and tolerance are not the same thing.
Yes, and tolerance is by no means exclusively about gay tolerance.
Толерантность (медицинский словарь)
(In pharmacology, tolerance is the ability of the body to tolerate exposure to a particular drug or poison without developing a therapeutic or toxic effect.
And this tolerance, is "immunological tolerance".
There are other definitions, on wikipedia:
Tolerance is a sociological term for toleranceof a different world view, way of life, behaviour and customs.Tolerance is not equivalent to indifference. Nor does it mean accepting a differentworld view or way of life...
After all, in the above screenshot - just described that this is a pure medical term.
For example, very advanced Tibetan monks, died sitting in a state of trance - in disconnection from the world.
A kind of indifference to the world around them. Physically - medically, the body couldn't fight back.
But at the same time they had spiritually rich inner world, of course within the framework and understanding of the culture in which they lived, incomprehensible and incomprehensible to non-Christians.