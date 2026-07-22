Interesting and Humour - page 2218

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10 глупых селфи, приведших к аресту
10 глупых селфи, приведших к аресту
  • tjournal.ru
Британец Эшли Кист сделал селфи при ограблении дома супружеской пары. Он сфотографировался на телефон, найденный в доме, и случайно отправил фото массовой рассылкой некоторым из контактов владельца. Друзья хозяина гаджета вызвали полицию. Две девушки сделали селфи перед тем, как ограбить магазин в Швеции на 400 евро. Полиция задержала...
 
ForexTicket ;)

no one wants to get a letter from ForexTicket when 100p becomes more than 110p ??? ;о)
 
Good night!

All will be well - as we wish it would be - trust me - I was in the window of hell in Turkey, two days ago I was in Jerusalem ... the future is programmed, but we can improve our future ... it is in our power and spirit.

--------

Johnny Gill My, My, My

 

Developer of GLONASS vehicle monitoring systems filed for bankruptcy

Russian Navigation Technologies, developer of the GLONASS/GPS monitoring system AvtoTracker, filed for bankruptcy in the Arbitration Court of Moscow. This wasreported by RIA Novosti with reference to the court's press service.

 
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Львы три года кормили сородича, попавшего в капкан
Львы три года кормили сородича, попавшего в капкан
  • bigpicture.ru
В Танзании львиный прайд три года заботился о молодом собрате, который медленно умирал из-за металлических прутьев, с детства сковывавших его шею. Трогательная история произошла в семействе львов, живущих в национальном парке Микуми в Танзании. Дикие звери повели себя по отношению к попавшему в беду сородичу лучше, чем порой ведут себя...
 
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"Военное дело чукчей"
"Военное дело чукчей"
  • narvasadataa
  • narvasadataa.livejournal.com
А.К Нефёдкин "Военное дело чукчей" СПб.: Петербургское востоковедение, 2003. 352 стр. http://shalak.net/ChukchaWarcraft.htm Название этой книги звучит анекдотом – «Военное дело чукчей», посвящение автора – стёбом: «Героическому чукотскому народу посвящается». Большей глупости, чем анекдоты про чукчей, придумать сложно. Правда же заключается...
 
We made it!
Роскомнадзор начал охоту на мат в Интернет-СМИ - Общество - Свободная Пресса - svpressa.ru
  • svpressa.ru
Ведомство начало тестирование системы автоматического мониторинга онлайн-изданий. Она должна заработать не позднее последнего квартала этого года, сообщают «Известия». «Задача системы - поиск нецензурной брани в статьях и комментариях», - сообщил официальный представитель Роскомнадзора Вадим Ампелонский. Пока специалисты...
 

Human papillomavirus- leads to changes in tissue growth patterns.

Dede Koswara is an Indonesian fisherman known as 'tree man'.

Has a severe form of HPV and low immunity to it:

 
 
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