Interesting and Humour - page 2432

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Mischek:
How many more things there are to repaint in Russia...

Oh, man, he's got no fucking business! 35,000 messages and he's still in the game? How long is it possible to be free and not banned forever? "Katz, ugh - chick on nails for life" - I know - no one's done that yet. :-)

Well done! Keep on burning - respect and respect to you, bears! Move the resource in the right direction!

Pys.Sy. Who knows how - organize a vote for the need to have a branch such as "Smoking Room" ..., including to defuse the situation on the forums, in order to learn the opinion of forum users on the subject.
 
Mischek:

Chinese

40 people in one room

"cleanliness and order guaranteed"

"corridor system, only one toilet for 38 rooms"(c)
 
 
 
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Хакеры нашли эффективный способ взлома Gmail на Android
Хакеры нашли эффективный способ взлома Gmail на Android
  • 2014.08.22
  • lenta.ru
Хакеры нашли способ взлома Android-приложений Gmail с 92-процентной вероятностью. Об этом говорится в отчете специалистов по информационной безопасности из университетов Мичигана и California Riverside. Эксперты проанализировали уязвимость семи популярных Android-приложений в случае установки на устройство одного вредоносного приложение. Такой...
 
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7 грустных истин о людях
7 грустных истин о людях
  • 2014.08.21
  • scientificrussia.ru
Эти эксперименты давно признаны классикой психологии, и хотя некоторые из них неоднократно подвергались критике, они позволяют взглянуть на наши недостатки и задуматься. 1. Люди склонны к конформизму / эксперимент Соломона Аша В 1951 году американский психолог Соломон Аш (Solomon Asch) поставил свой классический эксперимент, исследующий...
 
... Small-fruited Chinese melons are more common than others, as well as silver melons, cantaloupes, ajour and other ...

Китайская дыня / На грядках / Народный метод
Китайская дыня / На грядках / Народный метод
  • narod-metod.ru
Чего только не выращивают на своих грядках неутомимые огородники! Даже такие, казалось бы, южные культуры, как перец и баклажаны, прочно заняли свое место в северных регионах и ежегодно радуют высокими урожаями, несмотря на капризы погоды. Да и такой южанкой, как дыня, сейчас трудно кого-то удивить даже в Якутии. К тому же в последние годы...
 
 
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Открытка из Австрии в Германию пришла через 23 года
Открытка из Австрии в Германию пришла через 23 года
  • tass.ru
БЕРЛИН, 23 августа. /Корр. ИТАР-ТАСС Антон Долгунов/. Двадцать три года потребовалось почтальонам, чтобы доставить открытку из австрийской коммуны Крамзах в город Брайтнау на юго-западе Германии. Об этом сообщили местные СМИ. Корни этой истории уходят в 1991 год, когда молодая супружеская пара из Австрии познакомилась на испанском курорте с...
 
Mischek:
No, it's not. Quite the opposite. It's all sawdust. No cotton wool.

One night, the wife says to her husband

You've got gray hair, like you've got ashes on your head.

Husband: It's sawdust from freshly cut horns.

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