Interesting and Humour - page 2432
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How many more things there are to repaint in Russia...
Oh, man, he's got no fucking business! 35,000 messages and he's still in the game? How long is it possible to be free and not banned forever? "Katz, ugh - chick on nails for life" - I know - no one's done that yet. :-)
Well done! Keep on burning - respect and respect to you, bears! Move the resource in the right direction!Pys.Sy. Who knows how - organize a vote for the need to have a branch such as "Smoking Room" ..., including to defuse the situation on the forums, in order to learn the opinion of forum users on the subject.
Chinese
40 people in one room
"cleanliness and order guaranteed"
No, it's not. Quite the opposite. It's all sawdust. No cotton wool.
One night, the wife says to her husband
You've got gray hair, like you've got ashes on your head.
Husband: It's sawdust from freshly cut horns.