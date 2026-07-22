Interesting and Humour - page 2456

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"Ladushki" 80 lvl

 
DenverUA:
........

Did it work?

It worked... more than once... both clockwise and counterclockwise. The conclusion is unequivocal - the girl is a slut!
 

A genius grows up.

And you can practise your puzzles).

 
Somm:

A genius grows up.

And you can practise your puzzles).

Beer is my foot
 
ALXIMIKS:
Beer is my foot
Beer is my head)
 

I was under the table for about ten minutes. I was reading an article on Habra, then fell out in the comments...


full-sized version:

Retrieved here: http://habrahabr.ru/post/235611/?utm_campaign=email_digest&utm_source=email_habrahabr&utm_medium=email_week_20140909&utm_content=link2post

 
 

100 of the most recognisable and iconic shots in cinema history

 

Submarines

[Deleted]  

In a wave of patriotism, I suggest that huskies be renamed sheepdogs.

And barkers should be renamed barkers.

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