Interesting and Humour - page 2456
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"Ladushki" 80 lvl
........
Did it work?
A genius grows up.
And you can practise your puzzles).
A genius grows up.
And you can practise your puzzles).
Beer is my foot
I was under the table for about ten minutes. I was reading an article on Habra, then fell out in the comments...
full-sized version:
Retrieved here: http://habrahabr.ru/post/235611/?utm_campaign=email_digest&utm_source=email_habrahabr&utm_medium=email_week_20140909&utm_content=link2post
100 of the most recognisable and iconic shots in cinema history
Submarines
In a wave of patriotism, I suggest that huskies be renamed sheepdogs.
And barkers should be renamed barkers.