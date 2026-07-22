Interesting and Humour - page 868
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reincarnation? split personality?
birch grove neighbour
birch grove neighbour
Oh, you're scaring me, aren't you? - I was starting to worry about you.
Thank you
So what is it? Spit it out.
Erinaceus europaeus
Erinaceus europaeus
Why doesn't Yoshik work as a 'hedgehog in the woods'? )) He's not employed yet? ))
Through the woods the prickly hedgehog.
He didn't work in vain--
He's been stocking up for the winter.
Don't let the frost scare him
Neither hedgehog nor hedgehog!
Too bad it's not an otter.
Duringthe 2014 Olympics, the otter, nicknamed Ashley, will predict the outcome of the competitions. She now lives in the Sochi oceanarium, located in Novaya Matsesta. The female otter was found wounded last year in the local forest. After she was brought to the aquarium it was found out that Ashley selects food in a special way, which distinguishes her from other otters. That's when it was decided that she would take on the task of guessing Olympic winners.
I've got a mate. He's American. His name is Ken. I once told him that in Russia they call animals by their names... He didn't believe me and took offense... This otter in the Sochi Zoo is not called Natasha or Marina or Katya, but Ashley... why?