Interesting and Humour - page 868

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alexx_v:
reincarnation? split personality?

birch grove neighbour

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

birch grove neighbour

Oh, you're scaring me, aren't you? - I was starting to worry about you.
 
alexx_v:
Oh, you're scaring me, aren't you? - I was starting to worry about you.
Thank you. .
[Deleted]  
Mischek:
Thank you
So who's that? Spill it already.
 
alexx_v:
So what is it? Spit it out.
Erinaceus europaeus
 
Mischek:
Erinaceus europaeus
Why doesn't Yoshik work as a 'hedgehog in the woods'? )) He hasn't got a job yet? ))
[Deleted]  
Mischek:
Erinaceus europaeus
from you encrypted
 
i_logic:
Why doesn't Yoshik work as a 'hedgehog in the woods'? )) He's not employed yet? ))
He's been tramping through the woods
Through the woods the prickly hedgehog.
He didn't work in vain--
He's been stocking up for the winter.

Don't let the frost scare him
Neither hedgehog nor hedgehog!
 
Contender:

Too bad it's not an otter.


Duringthe 2014 Olympics, the otter, nicknamed Ashley, will predict the outcome of the competitions. She now lives in the Sochi oceanarium, located in Novaya Matsesta. The female otter was found wounded last year in the local forest. After she was brought to the aquarium it was found out that Ashley selects food in a special way, which distinguishes her from other otters. That's when it was decided that she would take on the task of guessing Olympic winners.

I've got a mate. He's American. His name is Ken. I once told him that in Russia they call animals by their names... He didn't believe me and took offense... This otter in the Sochi Zoo is not called Natasha or Marina or Katya, but Ashley... why?

 
And so our Natashas and Marinas won't be offended when ministers call otters by their first names and they respond :))
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