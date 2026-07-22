Interesting and Humour - page 2052

New comment
 
peripatetikos:
Or maybe "beautiful" is the other way around, without insertion? There's a need for clarification here:)

Need a new thread to discuss the beauty of links.

;)

 
Mathemat:
And in the entry of the seven, the last number is 0.(9) = 0.999999999999... = 1.
this also turns out to be a misnomer. instead of brackets I put in a conjugation.
 

40+

 

All in all I think it's worth watching. Didn't want to watch, after our old Lenfilm's Holmes, no point in trying to overdo it.

I was persuaded to watch the first episode.) I'm finishing the rest.

Yes, Watson Panin is more interesting than Holmes, the plot is different, but still not bad.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzNgErpo6J-Xo9ZrSvh9kaQ?feature=watch


_________________________________________________________________________

Шерлок Холмс
Шерлок Холмс
  • www.youtube.com
Все серии сериала "Шерлок Холмс / Sherlock Holmes" на Ютюбе в этом плейлисте: http://www.youtube.com/play... Рассказы о Шерлоке Холмсе во всем мире экранизировались более двухсот раз. Первая экранизация состоялась всего лишь спустя пять лет после того, как в мире впервые заработала кинокамера. С тех пор образы героев знаменитого детектива...
 

And still no snow.

And the pindos have nowhere to put it.

 
 
Mischek:

And still no snow.

And the pindos have nowhere to put it.

It's a bummer, but I can't help myself...

http://prikol.bigmir.net/view/150995/

Дневник канадского эмигранта - Разное - Приколы - bigmir)net
  • prikol.bigmir.net
06 янв.14 КАНАДА! 15-е августа Вот мы и в Канаде!!! Я очарован этой страной! Здесь восхитительно! Горы так прекрасны. С нетерпением жду, когда увижу их покрытыми снегом. 14-е октября КАНАДА! Это самое чудесное место на земле! Листья на деревьях пожелтели и приобрели все оттенки спектра, от красного до оранжевого. Вчера совершил увлекательную поездку за город, в сельскую местность. Вы не поверите! Видел диких оленей! На воле они так красивы и грациозны. Поистине, это самые очаровательные животные на планете. Ну, просто милашки! Нет, здесь, действительно, рай! 11-е ноября Скоро открывается сезон охоты на оленей. Это ужасно! Не могу себе представить, что у кого-то может подняться рука на это милое, безобидное создание. Со дня на день ожидаем снег. Мне здесь нравится! 2-е декабря Наконец то! Этой ночью выпал снег. УРА!!! Проснувшись поутру, мы обнаружили очаровательную картину за окном. Всё покрыто белоснежным, пушистым покрывалом. Вид, как на удивительной рождественской открытке! Я...
 
1...204520462047204820492050205120522053205420552056205720582059...4979
New comment