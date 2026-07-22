Interesting and Humour - page 616

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IgorM:

at the end of the article:

http://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2012/07/30/n_2459873.shtml

This system of power needs very loyal people, especially now. And most importantly, these people must be capable of doing a lot for the sake of this power, to support it at the right moment. And if this person is also tainted, it is easier to keep him on a leash. After all, it's easier to order a person to do something, even if he doesn't want to do it.

In fact, we have seen it all before in our history, when various Shvonders were appointed to office. History is repeating itself.

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Prosecutors get a kick out of gambling
[Deleted]  
The neighbour's kid challenged me to a water pistol fight. I'm just writing this while the water in the pot boils...
 

Sveta from Ivanovo on the Arbat with the D-Bosh group

Why did I watch this at night? Now I'll have nightmares .....

 
 
 
 
moskitman:

Gea
  



 

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

        
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